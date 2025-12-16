Diebold Nixdorf Boosts Operational Continuity of Autogrill Restaurants in Italy

Extended managed services for the entire restaurant IT ecosystem ensure the highest touchpoint availability and enhanced traveler experiences

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, and Autogrill, part of Avolta and the world's leading provider of food and beverage services for travelers, have expanded their partnership in Italy. Acting as a single point of contact for Autogrill's entire multivendor IT ecosystem in the country, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a powerful suite of managed services and new, flexible retail technology solutions, strengthening Autogrill's commitment to keeping the traveler at the center when creating outstanding restaurant experiences.

Diebold Nixdorf will provide a powerful suite of managed services and new, flexible retail technology solutions to Autogrill restaurants in Italy

The scope of the agreement includes standardized and scalable DN AllConnect ServicesSM for restaurants, bars and coffee corners that are operated under different brands on highways, at airports, train stations and central urban hubs across Italy, such as:

Maintenance and monitoring of Autogrill's restaurant IT equipment, including Diebold Nixdorf's self-service kiosk and checkout solutions, as well as third-party technology.

Second-level helpdesk support for Autogrill's POS software, providing troubleshooting and solution expertise whenever needed.

Implementation services for new restaurant openings and management of all restaurant remodeling and technology replacement to help ensure seamless operations.

Additionally, new flexible checkout solutions such as self-ordering kiosk terminals or the modular DN Series® EASY ONE, will further enhance the traveler experience. This cutting-edge checkout platform can be operated as a full self-service, semi-assisted or assisted checkout solution, enabling Autogrill to provide restaurant service in line with travelers' individual expectations. In the last three years, Autogrill has already implemented around 1,500 DN Series® BEETLE A all-in-one POS systems.

Francesca Porta, head of IT - Italy, Avolta, said: "Our mission is to ensure every traveler enjoys an outstanding, frictionless experience. Smooth and swift processes are essential for orders and payments in our travel sector's hospitality industry, which requires reliable technology that runs flawlessly. By partnering with Diebold Nixdorf for their comprehensive expertise and advanced solutions, we are actively delivering on our promise to keep the traveler at the center, providing an optimized service experience across our Italian restaurants."

Lorenza Sbarbaro, director Southern Europe Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are helping Autogrill provide thousands of travelers a quick, smooth and enjoyable restaurant experience by combining our state-of-the-art services with our market-leading retail technology solutions to provide maximum availability and reliability every day. We are very much looking forward to working with Autogrill and appreciate the trust they have placed in Diebold Nixdorf."

About Autogrill

Autogrill, part of Avolta, is the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for travelers, covering a broad portfolio of international and local concepts and brands, both proprietary and licensed. In 2023, Autogrill combined with Dufry to form Avolta, the leading global travel experience player operating in 70 countries and over 1,000 locations, with exposure to more than 2.5 billion travelers each year. With more than 5,100 points of sale across three segments – travel retail, convenience and food & beverage – and various channels, including airports, motorways, cruises ferries, railway, border shops and downtown, Avolta puts the traveler at the center, and makes the journey as rewarding as the destination. Visit https://www.autogrill.it/en/ for more information.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated