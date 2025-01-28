Diebold Nixdorf Expands Partnership with Geldmaat with Managed Services Solutions

Comprehensive Managed Services will support cash access for consumers in line with Geldmaat's commitment to accessible solutions across the Netherlands.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced a significant extension to its partnership with Geldmaat, a Netherlands-based consumer financial services provider. Under the extended agreement, Diebold Nixdorf will provide long-term ATM Managed Services solutions for more than 1,800 ATMs and cash systems across the Dutch market. The solution will include helpdesk and monitoring services as well as comprehensive maintenance and repair services.

Working in close partnership since 2012, the expansion of services from Diebold Nixdorf will support Geldmaat's ongoing commitment to delivering cash services to consumers in the Netherlands. The availability and reliability of ATMs are critical to Geldmaat's operations, alongside the need for services to be accessible for all members of society, with a particular focus on protecting consumers in a vulnerable position, such as those with impaired vision or mobility, and people with limited digital skills.

Diebold Nixdorf offers ATMs with a complete cash recycling solution, maximizing availability for consumers and optimizing efficiency. Alongside its wide network of off-site ATMs, consumers can also access services through Geldmaat's dedicated stores, which provide all cash-related services within an accessible and secure environment. New DN Series® cash recycling ATMs are being installed to enhance services and deliver modern and user-friendly experiences. The DN Series solutions will also provide further efficiencies, alongside the operational gains from the new Managed Services contract.

Peggy Corstens, chief executive officer at Geldmaat, said: "Collaboration is at the core of our organization and extending our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf will help us continue to deliver on our primary objective of offering reliable cash services to all consumers."

Joe Myers, executive vice president of Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Supporting our customers to achieve their strategic goals lies at the heart of what we do. We are very proud of our longstanding relationship with Geldmaat and are excited to enhance our partnership further with our Managed Services solutions. Alongside our DN Series ATMs, the expanded service offering will drive value and innovation for both Geldmaat and its consumers."

About Geldmaat

Geldmaat b.v. initiated by three large Dutch banks, has nearly 5000 ATMs in the Netherlands for withdrawing and depositing notes, and withdrawing and depositing coins. Cardholders of almost every bank in the Netherlands and worldwide can withdraw euro notes from the ATMs. Geldmaat is a key role player in the Dutch cash payments chain, working together with several partners. Each year, customers use the ATMs for nearly 150 million transactions for the total amount of 30 billion euros.

www.geldmaat.nl/en/

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

