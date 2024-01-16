Diebold Nixdorf Names Frank Baur as Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Frank T. Baur is joining the company as executive vice president, Operational Excellence. He will lead Diebold Nixdorf's global operations focused on driving sustainable quality and process improvement in supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and services. Baur is also a member of the company's senior executive leadership team.

Baur joins Diebold Nixdorf from GE Vernova, where he most recently served as senior executive director for the global energy company's Onshore Wind business. In this role, Baur improved cost productivity, on-time delivery, inventory reduction and product quality by driving lean principles throughout the operations. Prior to GE Vernova, Baur was vice president, EMEA supply chain for Parker Hannifin Corp., where he was responsible for end-to-end supply chain management. Before Parker, Baur spent nearly 15 years at the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services, where he held various supply chain leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility.

He reports to Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, who said: "Throughout his career, Frank has developed a strong track record for driving improvements in both service and product-related industries, with a keen eye toward simplification and automation. We look forward to working with Frank, and I am confident he will effectively lead our global operations team to achieve positive results."

Baur is a member of the advisory board for Global Supply Chain Management at Wayne State University in Detroit. He studied business administration at the University of Cooperative Education in Germany. Baur and his family reside in Switzerland.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit for www.DieboldNixdorf.com more information.

