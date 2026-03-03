Diebold Nixdorf Names Andy Zosel as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Industry veteran to oversee global product development across banking and retail, focusing on new and emerging technologies

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Andy Zosel has joined the company as executive vice president, chief product and technology officer. In this newly created role, Zosel will lead the company's unified Product & Technology organization to bring together product management, engineering, R&D, software and hardware innovation across banking and retail to drive speed, consistency and long‑term growth.

Andy Zosel was named chief product & technology officer by Diebold Nixdorf.

The CPTO role is a key milestone in Diebold Nixdorf's operating model evolution, strengthening how the company accelerates time to market and aligns product development with customer needs across both segments. Zosel will define global standards for efficient execution and support seamless deployment and integration of solutions across diverse markets and customer environments. Additionally, the Product & Technology organization will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to ensure that Diebold Nixdorf builds and sustains a future-ready, scalable portfolio.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We are excited to welcome Andy to our executive leadership team. With his appointment, we are reinforcing our leadership in delivering cutting-edge solutions that directly address the evolving needs of our banking and retail customers. By unifying our global product and technology capabilities, Andy will drive the advancement of our innovation efforts, ensuring our roadmap remains at the forefront of the industry. His proven expertise in scaling automation and AI will further accelerate our ability to develop impactful solutions that exceed customer expectations."

Zosel brings nearly 30 years of global technology, product development and strategic marketing leadership to the company, with extensive experience driving cross-functional engineering, product innovation and large-scale organizational transformation. Previously, he served as senior vice president/general manager, Intelligent Automation for Zebra Technologies. Zebra designs hardware, software and automation solutions and services for various industries. Zosel also held multiple senior leadership roles, including as divisional president and CEO across various Omron Corporation industrial automation businesses in the Americas. Prior to that, he was vice president of Engineering, Marketing and Vertical Solutions for Microscan (a Spectris Company).

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated