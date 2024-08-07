Diebold Nixdorf Reports Strong 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results; Updates Full-Year Outlook Reflecting Higher Profitability

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Aug 07, 2024, 07:00 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2024 second quarter financial results. The full press release and a presentation summarizing results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

