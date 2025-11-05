Diebold Nixdorf Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Revenue Up 2% and Adjusted EPS More Than Doubled Year-over-Year, Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Free Cash Flow

Third consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY order entry growth, with solid operational performance in Banking and strong demand momentum in Retail

Free cash flow approximately doubling sequentially

Board authorizes new $200 million share repurchase authorization; initial $100 million share repurchase program announced Feb. 12, 2025 is now complete

Company reaffirms 2025 outlook with clear line of sight to strong Q4

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2025 third quarter financial results. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today, Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

