Diebold Nixdorf Supports Major European Drugstore Chain ROSSMANN in its Market Entry in Switzerland

The jointly created retail technology solutions and services model serves as a blueprint for expansion into additional countries

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has successfully supported the Swiss market expansion of ROSSMANN, one of Europe's largest drugstore chains. The scope of support includes comprehensive Managed Services provided via Diebold Nixdorf's eServices portal and retail technologies such as self-checkout and point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Diebold Nixdorf provides comprehensive Managed Services for ROSSMANN's in-store IT systems like self-checkouts

The successful rollout of services and retail technology to the first stores in Switzerland is based on a jointly created model for operating, monitoring and servicing ROSSMANN's store technology infrastructure in Germany. Since beginning its partnership in 2021, Diebold Nixdorf has supported over 2,350 German ROSSMANN stores with POS systems, self-service checkouts and related services. A recent expansion of the collaboration – now encompassing the entire German store hardware infrastructure and additional services, including software installation and inventory management – created the successful blueprint in Switzerland that will serve as a basis for future ROSSMANN expansion in other European locations.

Over the next two years, plans are to connect additional end devices to the eServices portal, including ROSSMANN's back-office PCs. These are currently being replaced with Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series® BEETLE M2110 POS systems.

Alexander Blanckarts, head of IT Operations at ROSSMANN, said: "The dynamic development and smooth operation of our IT infrastructure are our top priorities. To achieve this, we rely on the expertise and technology provided by Diebold Nixdorf, a trusted partner that reliably supports us. This partnership enables us to consistently offer our customers and employees high-quality, state-of-the-art solutions that run securely and reliably."

Leyla Feghhi, head of Retail Sales in the DACH region at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with ROSSMANN, underscoring the great success of our collaboration to date. Through our retail technology solutions and Managed Services, we are laying the foundation for improved customer experiences, increased sales and optimized total cost of ownership."

About ROSSMANN

The company's history began in 1972, when Dirk Roßmann opened Germany's first self-service drugstore. Today, Dirk Rossmann GmbH is one of Europe's largest drugstore chains, with 65,500 employees and 4,966 stores. In 2024, the ROSSMANN Group generated sales of €15.3 billion in Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Albania, Kosovo, Spain, Denmark (online), Switzerland, and Turkey. To this day, Dirk Rossmann GmbH remains an owner-managed, internationally active family business and is majority-owned by the Roßmann family.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

