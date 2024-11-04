Diebold Nixdorf to Participate in Baird's 2024 Global Industrials Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be participating in Baird's 2024 Global Industrials Conference.

The company will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. The company's investor presentation used in meetings will be posted to Diebold Nixdorf's Investor Relations website the morning of the conference.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated