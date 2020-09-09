Diebold Nixdorf Unveils All-In-One Checkout Solutions Built With Green Technology And Designed For Improved Total Cost Of Ownership

DN Series BEETLE was developed with adaptability, green sustainability and a reduced footprint at its core. The checkout solution is designed for retailers of all types to maximize uptime and protect their investments into the future. It features a common hardware platform consisting of interchangeable central processing units, display panels and integrated peripherals that can be easily mixed and matched to satisfy a wide range of different deployment scenarios.

To demonstrate the company's commitment to sustainability, the systems are specifically designed around energy-saving technologies, including the powerful 8th Generation Intel® CoreTM processor (Whiskey Lake-U), the energy-efficient power supply and solid state disk storage media and interfaces that reduce the overall power consumption. With a quiet, fan-less design and sealed housing with no moving parts, DN Series BEETLE has minimal risk of system failure, increasing overall store uptime. Over 90% of the materials used in the DN Series BEETLE can be recycled, making it an environmentally-friendly POS solution.

Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president, Global Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "The DN Series BEETLE checkout solutions are unique in that they are all-in-one, yet still modular. Retailers can easily change configurations over time with our innovative click and connect mechanism, and simple technology upgrades protect previous investments. This next generation of checkout solutions also sets a new bar in green sustainability for the industry while adapting to store environments and business needs faster than ever before."

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop.

