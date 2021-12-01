Diego Cortina de la Fuente Honored for Excellence in Medicine

Holding considerable expertise in health economics, health policy and chronic diseases, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente was inspired to his career by his uncle and grandfather, both of whom were physicians, along with his own desire to help patients around the world. Furthermore, it was his father's encouragement that drove him to seek work in health policy and economics so that he could truly impact the wellbeing of people around the world. Initially earning his medical degree from Anahuac University in 2001, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente subsequently graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science with a Master of Science in health policy, planning and financing in 2004.

In 2004, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente began his career as the executive coordinator for the Regional HIV/AIDS Initiative for Latin America and the Caribbean. Holding this role until 2006, he later joined Roche Pharmaceuticals as the epidemiology and economic evaluation manager from 2007 to 2008. He worked as the value proposition business unit head at Abbott Laboratories from 2009 to 2011, the regional market access deputy director for Latin America with Bayer Health Care from 2011 to 2013 and the global advocacy deputy director from 2011 to 2016. During this period, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente furthered his education with a postgraduate diploma in strategic performance management in health care in 2014.

From 2016 to 2020, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente served as the market access hematology franchise lead for Latin America and Canada with Novartis before obtaining his current position as the director of global value and access at Biogen in 2020. He additionally garnered his certification from Leadership Foundations that same year. Attributing much of his success to his passion, he also places great emphasis on prioritizing the patient before anything else. Regardless of what he is doing, be it creating a new strategy for a product launch or a reimbursement strategy, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente always thinks about how to best bring the products with which he is working to patients in need.

Furthermore, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente has been active in his field for his multicultural background. He has worked at country, regional and global levels and he credits growing up in Mexico with instilling within him a solid understanding of how unequal health care systems can be along with the drive to fix that. He considers the highlights of his career to be his relocation from Mexico to the United States and accepting a position at a global institute such as Biogen. Looking toward the future, Dr. Cortina de la Fuente's goal is to move up into a more senior role with Biogen while also mentoring others, and he hopes to leave a legacy as someone who stood by his core values and was able to provide the best care possible to patients in need.

Dr. Cortina de la Fuente advises young and aspiring professionals to believe in themselves and know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish in their careers. He began his own career working at the country level and has now risen to leading a franchise at the global level and strongly believes that others can do the same. For excellence in his career, Dr. Cotrina de la Fuente has been recognized as a Marquis Who's Who Top Professional.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who