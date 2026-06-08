Dierks Bentley and ROW 94 Whiskey Bring Groundbreaking Hologram Experience to Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROW 94 Whiskey, founded by Multi-Platinum country music superstar Dierks Bentley, is proud to bring his life-sized hologram to its second airport location – Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA® – this June and July. Beginning Tuesday, June 2 until Friday, July 31, Bentley's hologram will welcome visitors traveling to Nashville. Along with sharing the story of ROW 94, the hologram will point travelers toward sampling opportunities and drink specials at The Pharmacy Burger Parlor, an outpost of a beloved local restaurant located in BNA's A/B Rotunda and operated by travel restaurateur HMSHost.

"As a former Commissioner and friend to the airport for many years, we're excited to have Dierks Bentley's ROW 94 hologram to welcome travelers this summer," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. "This installation offers an authentic Nashville experience and supports our ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience from the moment they arrive."

Bentley debuted the hologram last September at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky, where ROW 94 is made. Its second airport location, Nashville, is where Bentley calls home and is also the location of the historic Music Row, where ROW 94 draws its name.

Coming up on its two-year anniversary, ROW 94 now includes ROW Broken Branches and Full Proof in its lineup, with Broken Branches recently expanding nationwide. BNA is proud to offer ROW 94 in the Dierks Lemonade at The Pharmacy Burger Parlor:

Dierks' Lemonade

1.5 oz ROW 94

0.75 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

3 raspberries shaken vigorously

Splash of lemonade

Splash of soda water

2 skewered raspberries

Lemon wheel

Combine all ingredients except soda water and lemonade in a shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously to break up the 3 raspberries and dump into beer can glass (do not strain). Add additional ice if needed. Top off with equal parts lemonade and soda water. Garnish with 2 skewered raspberries and a lemon wheel.

About ROW 94 Whiskey

ROW 94 is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, launched in September 2024 by country music superstar Dierks Bentley and crafted with pride at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky. ROW 94 uses Three Ingredients and The Truth, reflecting Dierks' dream to create a bourbon that he and his fans can enjoy on the big nights and everyday gatherings, amplifying the country in us all. It received a Gold medal (94 points) in the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Subsequent bottlings include Broken Branches Bourbon and ROW 94 Full Proof. Learn more about ROW 94 at ROW94whiskey.com.

About Dierks Bentley

After more than 20 years on country's family tree, Bentley's newest album BROKEN BRANCHES follows eight No. One albums, 22 No. One songs and over 9.5 billion global streams, plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. He is currently appearing with Luke Combs on the My Kind of Saturday Night Tour before kicking off his own headlining Off The Map Tour on June 12. Bentley will continue to bring his "anthemic energy" (Country Central) and "top-flight musicianship" (Billboard) to fans across the country with the support of legendary Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts, along with up-and-comers Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling and the Mountain Grass Unit on select dates. In addition to ROW 94, Bentley is continuing the path built from the ground up. As an entrepreneur, he has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son." For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit Dierks.com.

About Nashville International Airport ® (BNA ® )

Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, is one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation and a vital infrastructure asset for Middle Tennessee. As the gateway to Music City and beyond, BNA plays a pivotal role in supporting economic growth and community prosperity. The State of Tennessee's 2025 Economic Impact Study reports that in 2024 alone, BNA generated $13.8 billion in total economic impact, supported 80,000 jobs and contributed to $2.1 billion in federal, state and local taxes. The airport receives no local tax dollars. To keep pace with Nashville's rapid expansion and evolving passenger needs, BNA is undergoing a major transformation through its New Horizon expansion program. Learn more at BNANewHorizon.com and flynashville.com, and stay connected by following BNA on social media: Facebook (@NashvilleInternationalAirport), X (@Fly_Nashville), Instagram (@FlyNashville), YouTube (@NashvilleInternationalAirport) and LinkedIn (in/MNAA).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jen Neugeboren - [email protected]

Debbie Rizzo - [email protected]

For Dierks Bentley, please contact:

Tyne Parrish - [email protected]

Sarah Bennett - [email protected]

For Nashville International Airport, please contact:

Erin B. Thomas, Media Relations Manager - [email protected]

SOURCE ROW 94 Whiskey