Dierks Bentley's ROW 94, one of America's Highest Rated New Bourbons, Expands Nationwide with its Broken Branches Release

Award-winning whiskey is produced at Kentucky's 10th oldest licensed distillery

OWENSBORO, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROW 94, by Multi-Platinum country music superstar Dierks Bentley, is on its way to becoming America's highest rated, most affordable new bourbon ($39.99/750ml) with a recent 94 rating from the prestigious Wine Enthusiast magazine. Now entering its second year in the market, "The Official Whiskey of Country" will join Dierks on the road when he embarks on his OFF THE MAP TOUR this June, and is also expanding with the second release of its popular limited edition Broken Branches.

Bottled at 100 proof and aged five years, ROW 94 Broken Branches underwent “Branch Aging,” where time-worn, fire-toasted Oak staves seasoned for up to 24 months rested in the barrels to deepen the whiskey’s complexity.

Broken Branches, like all ROW 94 releases, is made in partnership with Lofted Custom Spirits at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky. Bottled at 100 proof and aged five years, the bourbon also underwent "Branch Aging," where time-worn, fire-toasted Oak staves seasoned for up to 24 months rested in the barrels to deepen the whiskey's complexity. In its second release, Broken Branches ($99.99/750ml) is expanding to Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas in the coming months.

The flagship ROW 94 has consistently been garnering accolades, including Gold ratings from Fred Minnick's Ascot Awards, Denver International Spirits Competition, and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It was also awarded a Silver in the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC). Alongside its Wine Enthusiast 94 rating, ROW 94 is described as having "a spicy finish – clove, cinnamon, cayenne – plus a grind of sea salt sets the mouth watering."

"That recognition matters," says Bentley. "Not because it looks good in a headline, but because it represents the long days, hard work, and attention to detail that go into every bottle." In addition to ROW 94 and Broken Branches, Dierks most recently released ROW 94 Full Proof ($54.99/750ml), the boldest, smoothest, and most authentic in the ROW 94 bourbon lineup yet. Barreled at 120 proof and aged a minimum of four years, ROW 94 Full Proof is a full-throttle, uncut expression that embodies the grit, resilience, and genuine character that defines both country music and those who live its values. It also received a Gold medal in Fred Minnick's Ascot Awards.

ROW 94's expanded footprint and growing accolades reflect strong momentum as the brand enters its second year. With Dierks traveling the country on tour, signing bottles, and sharing whiskey with fans and bourbon enthusiasts, ROW 94 continues to strengthen its position as one of America's highest rated (and most affordable) new bourbons.

About ROW 94 Whiskey

ROW 94 is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, launched in September 2024 by country music superstar Dierks Bentley and crafted with pride at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky. ROW 94 uses Three Ingredients and The Truth, reflecting Dierks' dream to create a bourbon that he and his fans can enjoy on the big nights and everyday gatherings, amplifying the country in us all. It received a Gold medal (94 points) in the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Subsequent bottlings include Broken Branches Bourbon and ROW 94 Full Proof. Learn more about ROW 94 at ROW94whiskey.com.

About Dierks Bentley

After more than 20 years on country's family tree, Bentley's newest album BROKEN BRANCHES follows eight No. One albums, 22 No. One songs and over 9.5 billion global streams, plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. He is currently appearing with Luke Combs on the My Kind of Saturday Night Tour before kicking off his own headlining OFF THE MAP TOUR in June. Bentley will continue to bring his "anthemic energy" (Country Central) and "top-flight musicianship" (Billboard) OFF THE MAP, with the support of legendary Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts, along with up-and-comers Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling and the Mountain Grass Unit on select dates. Bentley launched the Broken Branches Fund last year, a multi-year initiative in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for the music industry's creative and touring professionals. In addition to ROW 94, Bentley is continuing the path built from the ground up. As an entrepreneur, he has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son." For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit Dierks.com.

For ROW 94 media inquiries, please contact:

Jen Neugeboren - [email protected]

Debbie Rizzo, [email protected]

For Dierks Bentley:

Tyne Parrish - [email protected]

Sarah Bennett - [email protected]

SOURCE ROW 94 Whiskey