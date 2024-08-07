Diesel Direct and Saia Trucking Partner to Pilot Renewable Diesel in California

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Direct , a recognized leader in innovative and sustainable fuel delivery solutions across the nation, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Saia Trucking . This collaboration aims to pilot the use of renewable diesel at Saia Trucking's locations in Oakland, San Jose, Orange and San Diego, CA. This initiative represents a pivotal advancement in promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing fuel efficiency within the transportation industry.

Pioneering Sustainable Fuel Solutions

Diesel Direct Fueling SAIA Truck Fleet with Renewable Diesel

As part of its mission to foster a more sustainable future, Diesel Direct is dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly fuel alternatives. Saia Trucking, a prominent transportation provider, shares this commitment to sustainability. The company has a long-standing dedication to reducing its environmental impact through sustainable business practices, equipment optimization, and corporate efficiencies.

Leading the Way with Renewable Diesel

Saia Trucking's fleet initiatives include modernizing equipment to boost fuel efficiency, transitioning to alternative fuels, and leveraging new technologies to optimize routing, loading, and freight handling. The decision to switch to Renewable Diesel at key California locations underscores Saia's commitment to sustainable practices and reducing its environmental impact.

To learn more about Saia's commitment to sustainability, visit Saia's Corporate Responsibility.

The Benefits of Renewable Diesel

Renewable Diesel is a cleaner-burning alternative to traditional diesel, offering numerous benefits:

Lower Emissions: Renewable Diesel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of Saia Trucking's fleet.

Renewable Diesel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of Saia Trucking's fleet. Enhanced Engine Performance: It provides superior engine performance, even in challenging conditions, ensuring Saia's trucks operate smoothly and efficiently.

It provides superior engine performance, even in challenging conditions, ensuring Saia's trucks operate smoothly and efficiently. No Engine Modifications Required: Renewable Diesel can be used in existing diesel engines without any modifications, making the transition seamless and cost-effective.

Renewable Diesel can be used in existing diesel engines without any modifications, making the transition seamless and cost-effective. Improved Air Quality: By reducing exhaust emissions, Renewable Diesel helps improve air quality, benefiting the communities around Saia Trucking's operational hubs.

Empowering Operational Efficiency

Diesel Direct's partnership with Saia Trucking extends beyond fuel supply. Diesel Direct provides comprehensive fuel management solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Saia Trucking's fleet across key California hubs will benefit from Diesel Direct's direct fuel delivery services, ensuring the fleet is always ready to meet diverse client needs. This includes handling refrigerated units, hazardous materials, and oversized loads with the highest level of precision and care.

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

Diesel Direct's West Coast Green Corridor stretches from San Diego, California to Portland, Oregon and is expanding northward. Through our mobile fleet fueling program, Saia has significantly reduced fuel procurement costs for approximately 135 tractors across four major markets. This improvement has enhanced route efficiency and contributed to significant labor savings. Additionally, by switching to Neste's Renewable Diesel, Saia is projected to save 5,455 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent annually—comparable to removing 1,185 cars from the road. - Jeremy Model, Account Manager at Diesel Direct.

A Commitment to a Greener Future

"Diesel Direct's partnership with Saia Trucking marks a significant step forward in our mission to promote renewable energy solutions in the transportation sector," said Tim Johnson, Senior Vice President of Diesel Direct. "By piloting Renewable Diesel, Saia Trucking is enhancing their operational efficiency while contributing to a healthier environment. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future for everyone."

Fueling Change

Diesel Direct invites the trucking industry to join in this journey toward a sustainable future. At Diesel Direct, the mission goes beyond fueling trucks; it's about fueling change. Contact us today to learn more about our innovative fuel solutions and how we can collaborate to create a greener tomorrow.

For more information, please visit [ Contact Us | Learn More | Join the Movement ].

Contact: Tim Johnson, 408-390-4465, [email protected]

SOURCE Diesel Direct