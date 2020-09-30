Diesel Engine Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 240 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global diesel engine market report.

The diesel engine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The requirement for power generators is expected to surge albeit with slower rates on account of COVID-19 related economic slowdown. The introduction of more eco-friendly products is expected in the diesel engine industry, as the regulations tighten across countries. Thus, the competition is expected to heat up as vendors tend to focus on upgraded products at each strong season of sales. The market is expected to face margin pressures during the forecast period. Therefore, it is advisable to focus on making processes more robust and cut any wasteful expenditures. Procurement price renegotiation is recommended to overcome the high input costs. A realignment of the agreement with suppliers is anticipated to save significantly for vendors in terms cost. Low speed type marine diesel engine is expected to grow in demand, and gensets in the industrial sector are expected to flourish during the forecast period. Thus, a focus on these areas is recommended. From an economic perspective, the current situation is very uncertain and can have long-term effects on the industry. However, the European industry, is more capable and poised to overcome the current industry challenges as it has been facing many economy-related problems, even prior to COVID-19, unlike other regions that were on a strong growth trendline. Hence, the industry was already cautious in its approach prior to COVID-19, and therefore, the impact on the region and its recovery is anticipated to be faster as compared to other regions, across the globe.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, power equipment by operation, power equipment by end-user, speed, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Diesel Engine Market – Segmentation

The automotive segment is expected to have a higher growth rate than the non-automotive application segment. Although diesel engines are more fuel-efficient than petrol ones, the incentive for vehicle manufacturers is on the lower side as there is a higher tax rate on diesel vehicles than petrol ones, and the emission standards for diesel engines are considerably higher than those for petrol.

The stand-by operation segment is expected to have a high growth than prime and peak shaving segments. Diesel engines are of low cost and can handle high-load during emergency power-cuts. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has brought all markets to a standstill due to shutdowns and lockdowns imposed across countries.

The demand for power equipment in the commercial sector is expected to expand at a steady pace. The capacity of gensets to counterbalance the expense of high-power loss due to voltage spikes and frequent power outages in the commercial sector is projected to affect the market positively.

Application

Automotive

Heavy Vehicles



Light Passenger



Light Commercial

Non-automotive

Construction Equipment



Power Equipment



Marine Industry



Agricultural Equipment



Others

Power Equipment by Operation

Peak Shaving

Prime

Stand-by

Power Equipment by End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Marine Diesel Engine by Speed

Low

Medium

High

Diesel Engine Market – Dynamics

A hybrid has a powertrain that combines a petrol or diesel engine with a battery-powered electric motor. The battery is charged by capturing energy from the braking and, under certain conditions, from the engine. Diesel-electric hybrids are designed to offer diesel-economy levels, with the ability to run electric vehicles in urban areas, thereby reducing diesel engine emissions. Hybrids do not need to be plugged in to the mains to recharge the battery because there is a petrol or diesel engine. Hybrids can offer greater engine performance. A hybrid vehicle is one that uses more than one means of propulsion while incorporating an electric motor with a petrol or diesel engine. A hybrid has the key benefits of burning less petrol and producing less CO2 than similar traditional petrol or diesel-engine vehicle. Electric vehicles have a traditional engine, an electric motor and a battery. There are three styles of combinations, each with different functions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in the Non-Automotive Market

Rising Demand for Diesel Vehicles

Fuel Efficient than Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine Market – Geography

The APAC region is represented as one of the major markets for diesel engines and diesel-powered vehicles. However, the market is estimated to witness a decline in the demand for diesel engines in several countries owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, lockdown implementation, and supply chain disruption. Furthermore, changes in emission norms and consumer shift towards electric vehicles are expected to impact the market growth. The region is expected to witness a downward growth in the diesel engine market. APAC region is expected to see a downward growth in the diesel engine market in the medium term from 2021−2023.

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Egypt



Turkey

Prominent Vendors

Bosch

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Cummins

Daimler

John Deere

Volvo Group

Wärtsilä

Other Prominent Vendors

Scania

Rolls-Royce Motor

General Motors (GM)

Deutz

Kubota

Navistar International Corporation

Changchai

Greaves

Anglo Belgian

Daihatsu

Detroit Diesel

Doosan Engine

IHI Power Systems

ISUZU Diesel

Lister Petter

MAN SE

Mitsubishi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Perkins

Shifeng

Weichai Dongli

Winterthur Gas & Diesel

Yanmar

