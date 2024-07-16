Diestel Family Ranch Becomes First Certified Regenified™ Turkey Brand

Diestel has sourced more than 650 tons of Certified Regenified™ corn as part of the regenerative verification

SONORA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diestel Family Ranch , the family-owned U.S.-based producer of sustainably raised turkeys, today announced it has become the first turkey producer to achieve Regenified ™ certification, a global leader in regenerative agriculture verification. Regenified's seal is the first third-party regenerative program to be recognized and accepted by USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services for single and multi-ingredient products. As part of this certification, Diestel sourced more than 650 tons of Certified Regenified™ corn earlier this spring.

Since Diestel Family Ranch was founded in 1949 by Grandpa Jack Diestel, the family has always prioritized the health of their birds and thoughtful farming practices. In 1999, Diestel was one of the first poultry farms to incorporate organic farming practices. Today, they continue to set the bar high earning the Regenified™ certification which marks another important milestone to lead the industry forward.

To achieve certification, Diestel met Regenified's rigorous 6-3-4™ Standards which include soil health, adaptive stewardship, and ecosystem processes. Regenified's certification process will help Diestel track its progress in advancing regenerative principles to improve biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density.

"Every aspect of being a farmer impacts the world around us and feed is a critical part of raising poultry. If we ignore the animals' feed sources, then we can't solve for the future," said Heidi Diestel, fourth generation farmer at Diestel Family Ranch. "Addressing how the feed is being grown will bring the entire system closer to a regenerative state that supports the future of farming and our planet. We want to support the next generation now because their future depends on it, both ours and yours."

Diestel's regenerative practices include (but are not limited to):

Regenerating the soil at Diestel starts by feeding the birds corn grown by local U.S. farmers. Earlier this spring, Diestel sourced 650 tons of Certified Regenified™ corn. The brand has set a goal to replace half of its feed with Certified Regenified™ corn by 2035. Natural habitat for birds: In their natural habitat, turkeys prefer to roam amongst the trees in deeply shaded forests. Diestel has begun work to replicate this environment giving all birds access to open land and has planted over two miles of evergreen, perennial shrubs, grasses, and flowering trees to promote biodiversity. These plants attract beneficial insects, improve water quality, and are a key component to creating a diverse landscape as well as restoring ecosystem function.

Diestel turns its organic waste into valuable, nutrient-dense compost diverting 2,117 tons annually from landfill and producing roughly 6,350 tons of compost for local use. The compost creates a healthy, diverse environment for microbiology to thrive no matter where it's used.

Diestel turns its organic waste into valuable, nutrient-dense compost diverting 2,117 tons annually from landfill and producing roughly 6,350 tons of compost for local use. The compost creates a healthy, diverse environment for microbiology to thrive no matter where it's used. Probiotics over traditional chemicals: Diestel's farms use beneficial biology (probiotics) which eliminates the need for traditional chemicals such as chlorine while improving bird health and supporting a healthy ecosystem on the farm and beyond.

"Diestel is leading the industry into the future," said Salar Shemirani, CEO of Regenified. "Their commitment to regenerative agriculture extends beyond the farm and the environment, positively impacting the entire supply chain through off-farm purchases of regenerative feed."

"For 75 years, my family has committed to more holistic agriculture practices that not only support the best habitat for turkeys raised on our farms, but also consider the impact on the land used." continued Diestel. "Regenified™ certification is an important recognition of what has always differentiated Diestel turkeys from mass-produced poultry products. We lead with the strictest animal welfare and environmental standards to produce the leanest, cleanest, and most delicious birds."

About Diestel Family Ranch

The Diestel Family Ranch is one of the few, small, family-owned and operated ranches left in the nation. Run by a team of passionate and forward-thinking, fourth-generation turkey farmers, the family's high standards have remained unchanged since the ranch's founding in 1949. Due to careful farming practices and an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, a.k.a. the Diestel Difference, Diestel's products are always juicy, tender, and deliver handcrafted artisan flavors. Producing both holiday turkey and year-round products, the Diestel Family Ranch exists for the health and happiness of future generations. For more information visit DiestelTurkey.com or visit @diestelfamilyranch on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Regenified

Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient richness while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems, and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. Farmers and buyers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com

