Dietary supplements market to grow by 61.4 billion from 2022 to 2027 |The growing number of healthy eating habits to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dietary supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 61.4 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing number of healthy eating habits is the key factor driving the growth of the dietary supplements market. Consumers are increasingly paying attention to healthy eating habits related to emotional, physical, and cognitive health, such as eating whole grains and eating a balanced and varied diet. Nutritional deficiencies can lead to a variety of health problems, including heart disease, stroke, obesity, and cognitive decline. As a result, people are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of taking supplements to meet their nutritional needs. Hence, this is expected to continue to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dietary Supplements Market

Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Glanbia plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., NutriGold Inc., Orgenetics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers pediasure grow and gain therapeutic nutrition shake which is designed as a health supplement drink for children 1 to 13 years of age.

Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Leading Trend -

The proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions is an emerging trend in the dietary supplements market.

A growing number of online retailers and manufacturers are giving consumers access to personalization tools and platforms that allow them to create specialty supplement listings customized to their dietary needs, health conditions, and preferences.

These online tools collect data about consumers' nutritional supplements, sleep patterns, and daily activities and make recommendations based on their specific needs. It helps to meet the rising needs of consumers by providing information on nutrients that meet their individual health needs.

In recent years, a number of new vendors have emerged offering customized supplement and diet products delivered to customers' doorsteps on a subscription basis. Expect more companies of this type to emerge in the coming years

Therefore, these factors will fuel the growth of the dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

Consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The marketing strategies falsely advertise the capabilities of a dietary supplement in order to draw new customers. Many of these false advertisements promise faster and better results.

Such marketing strategies and experiences have created a sense of distrust among consumers regarding the efficiency and usefulness of dietary supplements.

This is a major challenge for the adoption and use of dietary supplements among new customers, which is expected to impact market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as below:

Product

Vitamins



Combination



Fatty Acids



Probiotics



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the vitamins segment will be significant during the forecast period. As deficiencies can lead to various diseases, the vitamin segment of the dietary supplement market is essential for maintaining good health. The importance of vitamins in maintaining good health has increased the demand for vitamin supplements. Vitamin D deficiency is common in Scandinavian countries, and consumption of vitamin D supplements is on the rise. Moreover, deficiencies of minerals such as calcium, iron, and zinc are the main concern and lead to diseases such as osteoporosis and immune system dysfunction. Hence, the rising demand for vitamins and minerals is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the global nutritional supplement market during the forecast period.

Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dietary supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the dietary supplements market, vendors

Related Reports:

The digestive health supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.86 billion. Furthermore, this digestive health supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing awareness about digestive health is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The pre-workout supplements market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2023 and 2027. Furthermore, this pre-workout supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (powder, ready-to-drink, and capsule/tablets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing interest in sports and fitness activities is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Glanbia plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., NutriGold Inc., Orgenetics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

