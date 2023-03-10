Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market size to increase by USD 2,061.88 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing approval of therapeutics - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,061.88 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period. The number of regulatory approvals for therapeutics for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL is increasing. For instance, in November 2020, ADC Therapeutics SA announced that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca) had been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Many such regulatory approvals are driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various cancer types, including DLBCL is driving the growth of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market in North America. The increasing geriatric population in the region is another factor propelling the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as DuoBody CD3xCD20.

- The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as DuoBody CD3xCD20. Bayer AG - The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as surgical resection.

- The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as surgical resection. BeiGene Ltd. - The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as BTK Inhibitor BGB 3111.

- The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as BTK Inhibitor BGB 3111. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics such as lymphodepleting chemotherapy.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of DLBCL, and increasing approval of therapeutics for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. However, the high cost of DLBCL treatment will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others.

By product, the market is segmented into small molecules and biologics.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market vendors.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,061.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Erytech Pharma SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

