DifGen Pharmaceuticals Acquires Aveva Drug Delivery Services Inc; Strengthens its Position in offering Difficult and Differentiated Pharmaceuticals Dosage Forms with a US-based Development and Manufacturing Capability

PRINCETON, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DifGen Pharmaceuticals LLC ("DifGen") announced today that it has acquired Aveva Drug Delivery Services Inc. ("Aveva") a fully integrated developer and manufacturer of Transdermal Delivery Systems (TDS) and Oral Dissolvable Films (ODF).

Ramandeep Singh Jaj, Founder and Co-CEO of DifGen commented "The acquisition of Aveva Drug Delivery Services Inc with its 300 plus employees marks an important milestone for DifGen as it adds its first pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the US. This strategic investment allows us to expand our R&D & manufacturing capabilities in offering complex dosage forms and secure supply to our valuable partners with local US based manufacturing. Most importantly, it will provide patients affordable lifesaving medication with highest quality and consistent supply".

Dr. Santhanakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Co-CEO of DifGen commented "We are excited to bring Aveva DDS as an integral part of the DifGen family. With it's world class development and manufacturing infrastructure and top of the line scientific talent, Aveva DDS acquisition expands our R&D infrastructure to include a highly capital intensive and complex drug-device combination Transdermal Drug delivery systems and thin film based products, areas that complement our existing infrastructure but also require specialized formulation and processing capabilities as well as specialized equipments. These formulations comprise single or multi-layered designs exhibiting a complex set of performance attributes, including uniquely controlled delivery profiles, adhesion, physical characteristics, and a variety of analytical testing requirements. TDS follows a complex set of regulatory and clinical requirements, and device design requirement that the scientific and operations team at Aveva DDS is adept at".

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP represented DifGen Pharmaceuticals in this transaction.

About DifGen:

DifGen is a US based Global Pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on developing complex high barrier to entry Generics and Specialty Pharmaceutical products that would help increase accessibility to high quality medication thereby leading to the creation of next generation healthy communities. DifGen consistently aspires to challenge standard thought processes to arrive at dependable solutions that create a paradigm shift in product development, quality, clinical affairs, regulatory sciences, and commercial strategy. The firm has a talented team with some of the brightest minds who have developed a holistic understanding of the nuances associated with the development of unique, commercially viable and difficult product lines across varying therapeutic areas and a broad array of dosage forms such as Injectables, Ophthalmic, Topicals, Biologicals, Drug Devices, Soft Gels, Solid Orals & Suspensions.

About Aveva:

Aveva Drug Delivery Systems is a fully integrated developer and manufacturer of Transdermal Delivery Systems (TDS) and oral Dissolvable Films (ODF). Aveva is licensed to manufacture, package and market OTC & Rx TDS and ODF products in the USA & Canada and is DEA approved for Schedule II & III controlled substance storage & handling. Aveva's licensed facilities located in Miramar, FL is spread across 3 sites totaling 144,000 sq. ft with current installed capacity of ~100m Patches per annum.

