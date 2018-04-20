Dig In, Dine Out For HIV Care April 26

WHAT: Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru® is a restaurant-based event with a truly fulfilling call to action: Dine at one of the 3,000 participating restaurants in more than 60 cities across North America on Thursday, April 26, 2018 and that restaurant will donate a generous portion of the day's proceeds to fund HIV/AIDS care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services in their city. An average of $4 million is raised annually – in the past ten years, Dining Out For Life has raised roughly $38 million for the wellness of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

WHEN: Thursday, April 26, 2018*

* Please note: While most cities will hold their event on Thursday, April 26, some have alternate dates. For more information on your area's event, visit www.diningoutforlife.com.

WHO: Subaru of America, Proud Host Sponsor for more than a decade

2018 Volunteer Dining Out For Life Spokespeople:

Pam Grier, Notable Actor

Ted Allen, Host of Food Network's Chopped

Mondo Guerra, HIV-positive designer

Daisy Martinez, Chef and Host of Viva Daisy!

N.B. Pam Grier and Mondo Guerra will be in Austin April 22-24 and are available for interviews. Spokespeople are available for interviews upon request. Please contact Nancy Becker, 610-832-1515 or nancy@15minutesinc.com

WHERE: Regions that celebrate Dining Out For Life include* Albany, Anchorage, Asheville, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Birmingham/Mobile, Boston, Broward County, Fla., Buffalo, Charleston, Chattanooga, Chicago, Denver/Boulder, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Inland Empire, Jacksonville, Kalamazoo/Southwest Michigan, Las Vegas, Lexington, Louisville, Memphis, Minneapolis/St. Paul/Greater Minneapolis, Nashville, New Haven, New Jersey, New Orleans, New York City, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Palm Springs and Coachella Valley, Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley, Portland, Ore., Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sonoma County, St. Louis, Tacoma and Olympia, Tampa Bay, Tulsa, Vancouver and Whistler, and Washington, D.C.

About Dining Out For Life

Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and has since grown into an international event held across North America and raising an average $4 million annually. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: Dine Out, Fight AIDS. Each restaurant donates a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential HIV/AIDs services. For more information, visit diningoutforlife.com or Facebook.com/DiningOut4Life. To participate, please contact Dining Out For Life International, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc .

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

