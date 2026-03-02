SUBARU BRINGS OFF-ROAD WORKSHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT BACK TO 2026 OVERLAND EXPO® AS TITLE SPONSOR

Overland Expo is a prime destination for Subaru owners to meet, share stories, and plan for their next excursions Post this

Over eight million Americans participated in overlanding trips in 2024, and that number is expected to increase by 50% in the coming years to over 12 million. Embracing that growth at the heart of the event, Camp Subaru will provide an in-depth look at what makes Subaru a leader in affordable off-roading and adventure vehicles and give attendees the opportunity to learn best practices from experts on overlanding essentials such as off-roading, pet safety, camp setup, navigation, route planning, and more. Building upon last year's involvement, the space will be a hub for Subaru owners or anyone curious to connect with and explore vehicle customization options for outdoor adventure.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru owners are known for their enthusiasm around outdoor adventures, and Overland Expo is a prime destination for them to meet, share stories, and plan for their next excursions. We want to do everything we can to support them and their dedication to our brand with access to our latest off-road-ready vehicles, unique onsite experiences, and inspiring discussions."

Subaru is committed to being More Than a Car Company® and will partner with local shelters to host pet adoptions at each stop of the event series. The automaker will also host workshops on pet travel safety, offer complimentary dog treats, provide pet water stations, and hold pet-focused giveaways to support the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative.

The full schedule of the 2026 Overland Expo series includes:

March 14-15: Costa Mesa, CA

May 15-17: Flagstaff, AZ

June 26-28: Redmond, OR

August 21-23: Loveland, CO

October 23-25: Arrington, VA

Select Overland Expo locations will also feature exclusive perks for lucky Subaru fans, such as a complimentary evening reception and an invitation to Subaru Base Camp, a Subaru owner-exclusive camping area where attendees can enjoy complimentary food, beverages, and yoga classes.

For more information on Subaru at Overland Expo, visit www.subaru.com/overlandexpo.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

