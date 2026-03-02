SUBARU BRINGS OFF-ROAD WORKSHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT BACK TO 2026 OVERLAND EXPO® AS TITLE SPONSOR

As overlanding's popularity grows, automaker's immersive experience showcases Subaru owners' adventurous spirit and camaraderie

CAMDEN, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America Inc. today announced it is returning as a title sponsor for the 2026 Overland Expo®, the premier event series for adventure travel enthusiasts. The Camp Subaru exhibit will be a vibrant destination for adventurers, featuring off-road workshops, live Subie & YOU! Podcast recording sessions, live music, limited-edition giveaways, and exclusive Subaru Gear. The latest Subaru SUVs will be prominently featured, including the adventure-ready 2026 Crosstrek Wilderness, 2026 Outback Wilderness, 2026 Forester Wilderness, the 2026 Trailseeker, and the 2026 Forester Hybrid, along with new accessories from leading outdoor brands such as REI and Thule.

Over eight million Americans participated in overlanding trips in 2024, and that number is expected to increase by 50% in the coming years to over 12 million. Embracing that growth at the heart of the event, Camp Subaru will provide an in-depth look at what makes Subaru a leader in affordable off-roading and adventure vehicles and give attendees the opportunity to learn best practices from experts on overlanding essentials such as off-roading, pet safety, camp setup, navigation, route planning, and more. Building upon last year's involvement, the space will be a hub for Subaru owners or anyone curious to connect with and explore vehicle customization options for outdoor adventure.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru owners are known for their enthusiasm around outdoor adventures, and Overland Expo is a prime destination for them to meet, share stories, and plan for their next excursions. We want to do everything we can to support them and their dedication to our brand with access to our latest off-road-ready vehicles, unique onsite experiences, and inspiring discussions."

Subaru is committed to being More Than a Car Company® and will partner with local shelters to host pet adoptions at each stop of the event series. The automaker will also host workshops on pet travel safety, offer complimentary dog treats, provide pet water stations, and hold pet-focused giveaways to support the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative.

The full schedule of the 2026 Overland Expo series includes:

  • March 14-15: Costa Mesa, CA
  • May 15-17: Flagstaff, AZ
  • June 26-28: Redmond, OR
  • August 21-23: Loveland, CO
  • October 23-25: Arrington, VA

Select Overland Expo locations will also feature exclusive perks for lucky Subaru fans, such as a complimentary evening reception and an invitation to Subaru Base Camp, a Subaru owner-exclusive camping area where attendees can enjoy complimentary food, beverages, and yoga classes.

For more information on Subaru at Overland Expo, visit www.subaru.com/overlandexpo.

