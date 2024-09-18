DIG LAUNCHES FIRST DINNER MENU

Sep 18, 2024, 09:19 ET
Restaurant shares its passion for home cooking with new dinner menu and recipes for at-home cooking
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, furthers its vision to reinvent American home cooking for the 21st century by releasing a recipe from its new dinner menu.
Ginger Pumpkin Salmon Dinner Plate:
Ingredients
- 4 wild skin-on salmon filets, ~4 ounces each
- 2 tablespoons sea salt, divided
- 1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons mustard powder
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 1 tablespoon red curry paste
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon agave syrup
- 1/4 cup apple cider
- Optional: rice, broccoli and sweet potatoes for serving
Directions
- Mix together 1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, sugar, oregano, garlic powder, paprika and mustard powder. Sprinkle seasoning on both sides of the salmon fillets and set aside.
- Whisk together pumpkin puree, red curry paste, heavy cream, agave, apple cider and remaining salt and pepper.
- Add pumpkin mixture to a saucepan over low heat until warmed throughout. Keep warm.
- Place a skillet over medium heat and let the pan get hot. Add oil and sear seasoned salmon for two minutes skin-side down until crispy. Flip the salmon and sear another 2-3 minutes or until the salmon is reading an internal temperature of 110-115F.
- Serve the pumpkin sauce over the salmon and alongside rice, broccoli and/or sweet potatoes, if desired.
To learn more about the entire new fall menu and find nearby DIG locations, visit diginn.com.
About DIG
DIG is a fast-casual restaurant focused on elevating home cooking, doing things right and building a business around good food and great people. The brand serves seasonal, scratch-cooked plates, salads, sides and take-home family dinners in its more than 30 locations across the Northeast, with plans for expansion. DIG is committed to sourcing, cooking and serving delicious, made-to-order, seasonal dishes that are prepared by a chef and culinary team in each restaurant daily. For more information, visit diginn.com and follow on Instagram @diginn.
Media Contact:
Sophia Feleke
[email protected]
817-329-3257
SOURCE DIG
