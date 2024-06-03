DIG SURPRISES NEW YORKERS WITH A SWEEPSTAKES FOR A JETBLUE SUMMER VACATION

One guest will win two round-trip flights to Europe and $1,000 in DIG credit

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, is partnering with JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline® known for great service at low fares, on a sweepstakes running June 3-30. As the summer travel season takes flight, the two NYC-based companies will treat one lucky guest to a pair of roundtrip tickets to Europe, plus $1,000 in DIG credit.

DIG guests can enter when they order online from any of DIG's 20-plus NYC locations. For additional chances to win, guests can purchase a Classic DIG bowl or Vegan Classic DIG bowl via the DIG app or the DIG website.*

"Summer is travel season, so we wanted to celebrate with JetBlue by offering our guests who order takeout the chance to take off to a dream destination," said Jessica Serrano, chief marketing officer of DIG. "Since partnering with JetBlue in 2021, we have served our scratch-cooked comfort food on transatlantic JetBlue flights to hundreds of fliers daily. Now, we are highlighting this unique culinary experience in air travel by sharing it with a lucky guest."

JetBlue serves chef-curated DIG meals on its transatlantic service to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin and Edinburgh. The elevated in-flight menus take a seasonal approach, offering dishes such as an herb-and-cheese frittata with kale for early morning meals and a spice-infused marinated jerk chicken with coconut rice and pickled habanada peppers for lunch and dinner. Through seatback ordering, JetBlue customers can choose main and side dish offerings in-flight, just as they would in DIG restaurants on the ground.

"JetBlue's partnership with DIG provides customers with an exceptional in-flight dining experience, offering a delicious, customizable meal that brings flavors from our home in New York to the skies," said Jayne O'Brien, head of marketing and customer support, JetBlue. "This summer, we want to ensure even more DIG guests are able to experience JetBlue's transatlantic in-flight experience, which is why we are offering a chance to win roundtrip flights to our European destinations."

To learn more about the sweepstakes and find nearby DIG locations, visit diginn.com/JetBlue.

*Excludes walk-in purchases

About DIG

DIG is a fast-casual restaurant focused on elevating home cooking, doing things right and building a business around good food and great people. The brand serves seasonal, scratch-cooked plates, salads, sides and take-home family dinners in its more than 30 locations across the Northeast, with plans for expansion. DIG is committed to sourcing, cooking and serving delicious, made-to-order, seasonal dishes prepared daily by a chef and culinary team in each restaurant. For more information, visit diginn.com and follow on Instagram @diginn.

