Digi-Key Electronics and Bourns, Inc. Celebrate 30 Years of Successful Business Partnership

"We are very proud to have partnered with Bourns for the past three decades," says Jason Simoneau, director of supplier business development for Digi-Key. "We were a different company 30 years ago, and Bourns took a chance on a small distributor doing things so differently in the market. We are grateful for their trust in us 30 years ago and we greatly appreciate the continued partnership as both brands have grown significantly in the last 30 years. We are looking forward to celebrating more milestones in the future with the Bourns team."

Bourns is a leading brand in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic components and integrated solutions. As an industry innovator, Bourns targets product development at high-growth industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotive, and portable electronics. Digi-Key supports the full portfolio offered by Bourns from chip inductors to humidity sensors.

"Our successful partnership with Digi-Key has certainly stood the test of time where both companies have grown and prospered through our collaboration. What began as an initial sales relationship 30 years ago has expanded into the global distribution network Bourns highly values today," said Kelly Vogt, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Bourns, Inc. "On behalf of Bourns, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with Digi-Key and look forward to our continued mutual success for many, many years to come."

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Bourns

Bourns, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, California, USA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, non-critical life support medical (low/medium risk), audio and various other market segments. Additional company and product information is available at www.bourns.com.

