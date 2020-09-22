Digi-Key Electronics Launches Back2School Prize Draw, Offering Students Chance to Win a Home Lab Setup

Students are invited to submit an innovative design sketch concept on improving student lifestyle using electronic components or products found on Digi-Key's website. And if they want to be hands-on, they can implement the idea, submit a video or photo of it working, and become eligible to win the InstaLab home lab kit in the Grand Prize category. Two Grand Prize winners will be chosen, a first-place winner and a runner-up, so there are two chances of winning the InstaLab kit.

Entry to the sweepstakes is simple, students just need to submit their email address and name. Entry to the contest is a bit more involved with submitting a design idea based on products and components found on Digi-Key's website.

Three lucky sweepstakes winners will get either a 10-inch PiCade or the SparkFun Tool Kit. Two lucky design submission winners will win either the MikroE Video Game Kit or the Back-2-School Lab Kit. And one grand prize and one runner-up winner will each win an InstaLab Kit which includes an oscilloscope, function generator, bench power supply, digital multimeter, 120V soldering station, wire strippers, Raspberry Pi starter kit and much more.

"A home-based engineering lab setup, the InstaLab, is the dream of many engineering students," said YC Wang, director of global academic programs for Digi-Key. "Such a setup will be immensely useful in helping spark the next product or design idea, giving the student a chance to engage in rapid prototyping to build and iterate. Digi-Key provides the student with the chance to test their engineering mettle to win such a setup while being a part of a larger community of future innovators."

"Digi-Key is committed to helping students attend and succeed in university, now more than ever in this unprecedented time in our world," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing for Digi-Key. "We want to provide all students with valuable tools, products and resources that will enable them to learn and create, further their skillsets, and enrich their time in university."

To enter the contest and see more about what all of the prizes entail, please visit https://www.digikey.com/back2school. Terms and conditions of the Digi-Key Back2School Prize Draw and complete rules can be found here. Any student with a university or college email address is welcome to enter. The giveaway runs Sept. 8 – Nov. 12, 2020, and winners will be announced shortly after the Nov. 12 submission deadline.

