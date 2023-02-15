Digi-Key Electronics Ranked #16 on Forbes' 2023 List of America's Best Midsize Employers

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been ranked #16 on Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2023. The company also ranked #2 in the category of Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment.

America's Best Midsize Employers 2023 is based on an independent survey of approximately 45,000 American employees across companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Across 25 industry sectors, 500 different employers were recognized. The criteria looked at how willing respondents were to recommend their workplace to friends and family as well as employer perception in their respective industry. This is the second year that Digi-Key has made this list.

"Digi-Key is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in America," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. "We are laser-focused on being a company that puts our team members first and we are proud that our employees can feel that. None of the work we do is possible without them, and the tremendous growth we've experienced over the last couple of years has been thanks to their unwavering work ethic and passion for improvement."

Digi-Key has experienced more than 80% growth in 24 months which is virtually unheard of in the distribution space. They also recently opened the doors to their 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), which will allow the company to scale capacity to keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Digi-Key puts opportunities to grow at the forefront, connecting talent with career development resources and providing an industry-leading benefits package. Digi-Key's comprehensive health insurance plan covers, on average, more than 97% of employees' expenses, with no premiums for individual coverage and extremely low rates for families. The on-site Key Health & Wellness Center clinic allows for employees to receive fast, efficient and free health care, without a co-pay or the need to clock out of work. Digi-Key also offers generous 401(k) matching funds as well as competitive paid time off, and many other perks and benefits.

