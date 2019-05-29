Digi-Key Receives the APEM 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the APEM 2018 Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

APEM is a leading manufacturer of high-quality miniature and industrial switches, offering one of the broadest ranges of products in the industry. APEM's portfolio, comprised of an expanding range of HMI interface products, includes switches, joysticks, indicators and keypads.