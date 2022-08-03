Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 23% to $7.7 million compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud and $0.6 million of higher service revenue from HolyGrail 2.0 recycling projects, partially offset by $0.3 million less subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates also negatively impacted revenue for the three month period ended June 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 5% to $4.0 million compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to $1.1 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition, partially offset by higher subscription and service revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased 21% to $5.5 million compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 4% to $18.9 million compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease primarily reflects $7.5 million of costs recognized in the second quarter of 2021 associated with the Separation Agreement we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 and severance costs incurred with organizational changes we made in June 2021, partially offset by $4.2 million of EVRYTHNG operating expenses post acquisition and $2.5 million of higher compensation costs due to higher headcount and annual compensation adjustments.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased $2.4 million to $15.0 million compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million or $(0.75) loss per common share compared to $15.4 million or $(0.94) loss per common share in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $8.0 million or $(0.49) loss per common share in the second quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $68.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc's non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Six Month Information





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue:































Service

$ 4,503



$ 3,791



$ 8,123



$ 7,575

Subscription



3,244





2,487





7,035





5,403

Total revenue



7,747





6,278





15,158





12,978

Cost of revenue:































Service (1)



1,744





1,515





3,575





3,085

Subscription (1)



886





534





1,928





1,325

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



1,120





—





2,314





—

Total cost of revenue



3,750





2,049





7,817





4,410

Gross profit































Service (1)



2,759





2,276





4,548





4,490

Subscription (1)



2,358





1,953





5,107





4,078

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



(1,120)





—





(2,314)





—

Total gross profit



3,997





4,229





7,341





8,568

Gross profit margin:































Total



52 %



67 %



48 %



66 % Service (1)



61 %



60 %



56 %



59 % Subscription (1)



73 %



79 %



73 %



75 %

































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



8,073





6,277





16,018





11,218

Research, development and engineering



6,065





4,213





12,156





8,344

General and administrative



4,487





9,175





10,895





12,668

Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



321





—





663





—

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



—





—





574





—

Total operating expenses



18,946





19,665





40,306





32,230



































Operating loss



(14,949)





(15,436)





(32,965)





(23,662)

Other income, net



93





18





89





28

Loss before income taxes



(14,856)





(15,418)





(32,876)





(23,634)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



217





(4)





456





(10)

Net loss

$ (14,639)



$ (15,422)



$ (32,420)



$ (23,644)



































Loss per common share:































Loss per common share — basic

$ (0.75)



$ (0.94)



$ (1.76)



$ (1.44)

Loss per common share — diluted

$ (0.75)



$ (0.94)



$ (1.76)



$ (1.44)

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic



19,539





16,430





18,448





16,382

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted



19,539





16,430





18,448





16,382



































(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.



Digimarc Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Six Month Information





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 3,997



$ 4,229



$ 7,341



$ 8,568

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,120





—





2,314





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



144





144





285





286

Stock-based compensation



265





178





466





351

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 5,526



$ 4,551



$ 10,406



$ 9,205

Non-GAAP gross profit margin



71 %



72 %



69 %



71 %

































GAAP operating expenses

$ 18,946



$ 19,665



$ 40,306



$ 32,230

Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



(330)





(354)





(720)





(717)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(321)





—





(663)





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



(29)





(24)





(59)





(59)

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



(249)





(122)





(520)





(240)

Stock-based compensation



(3,009)





(6,559)





(5,276)





(8,396)

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



—





—





(574)





—

Acquisition-related expenses



(3)





—





(447)





—

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 15,005



$ 12,606



$ 32,047



$ 22,818



































GAAP net loss

$ (14,639)



$ (15,422)



$ (32,420)



$ (23,644)

Total adjustments to gross profit



1,529





322





3,065





637

Total adjustments to operating expenses



3,941





7,059





8,259





9,412

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (9,169)



$ (8,041)



$ (21,096)



$ (13,595)



































GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.75)



$ (0.94)



$ (1.76)



$ (1.44)

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (9,169)



$ (8,041)



$ (21,096)



$ (13,595)

Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.47)



$ (0.49)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.83)



Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$ 47,051



$ 13,789

Marketable securities (1)



21,339





19,537

Trade accounts receivable, net



5,870





6,368

Loan receivable from related party



—





2,001

Other current assets



4,655





2,316

Total current assets



78,915





44,011

Marketable securities (1)



—





8,292

Property and equipment, net



2,882





2,875

Intangibles, net



37,984





6,611

Goodwill



6,325





1,114

Lease right of use assets



5,476





1,300

Other assets



1,172





673

Total assets

$ 132,754



$ 64,876



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 7,549



$ 4,727

Deferred revenue



3,581





2,989

Total current liabilities



11,130





7,716

Long-term lease liabilities



6,120





1,028

Other long-term liabilities



225





752

Total liabilities



17,475





9,496



















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock



50





50

Common stock



20





17

Additional paid-in capital



357,509





261,324

Accumulated deficit



(238,431)





(206,011)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,869)





—

Total shareholders' equity



115,279





55,380



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 132,754



$ 64,876



















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $68,390 and $41,618 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively.



Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Six Month Information





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (32,420)



$ (23,644)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



720





717

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



2,977





—

Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



344





345

Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



520





240

Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities



—





(498)

Stock-based compensation



5,742





8,747

Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



574





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



1,776





(950)

Other current assets



(600)





392

Other assets



(568)





(19)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



(2,881)





1,859

Deferred revenue



(1,043)





(331)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



(808)





656

Net cash used in operating activities



(25,667)





(12,486)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Net cash paid for acquisition



(3,512)





—

Purchase of property and equipment



(716)





(569)

Capitalized patent costs



(271)





(290)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities



11,148





49,722

Purchases of marketable securities



(4,908)





(30,941)

Net cash provided by investing activities



1,741





17,922



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



58,220





—

Purchase of common stock



(974)





(3,774)

Loan repayment



(17)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



57,229





(3,774)

Effect of exchange rate on cash



(41)





—

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$ 33,262



$ 1,662





































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



41,618





77,728

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



68,390





61,107

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 26,772



$ (16,621)



