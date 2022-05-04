Digital Advertising Alliance Honors Experian and SVP Tony Hadley with First 'DAA Privacy Icon' Award

Award Recognizes Hadley's Career of Contributions to Consumer Protection, Self-Regulation, Responsible Data Use

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) today recognized Experian and Tony Hadley, Experian's Senior Vice President of Public Policy, with its first annual "DAA Privacy Icon" award. The award recognizes Hadley for his career of contributions to the DAA's work and industry efforts to strengthen consumer protection, self-regulation, and responsible data use, as well as Experian's ongoing support of the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles and program.

Tony Hadley

"The name of this award is a fitting honorific for its first recipient, as Tony Hadley is truly an icon in our industry for his work to establish responsible data practices and build trust in the digital advertising medium," said Lou Mastria, CIPP/US, executive director of the DAA. "We are honored to recognize Tony and Experian with this award for their leadership and support for the work of the DAA and other important initiatives in our field."

"It's an honor to receive this award, and I'm delighted to accept it on behalf of the team at Experian that works on these important policy and privacy issues," said Hadley. "The data and advertising industries have gone through extraordinary changes over the past 15 years, and we have worked side-by-side with the DAA and other industry groups to help policymakers understand and address those changes in a way that protects consumers while encouraging innovation and dynamism in the ad-supported digital economy. With the support of the DAA and leaders across our industry, we've built a model for self-regulation paired with robust consumer choice tools of which we can all be proud."

In his role at Experian, Hadley has led the regulatory agenda relating to consumer reporting, financial markets, direct marketing and advertising, e-commerce, and privacy for 15 years. He advises the Experian Global Risk Management Council on such activities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Additionally, Tony represents Experian before a number of trade groups and alliances, including the Association of National Advertisers, Consumer Data Industry Association, Internet Advertising Bureau, Internet Alliance, US Chamber of Commerce, American Financial Services Association, Consumer Bankers Association, and US Chamber of Commerce. He is also Chairman of the National Business Coalition on E-commerce and Privacy.

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices, PoliticalAds and PrivacyRights.info programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models around multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs (BBBNP) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4A's; American Advertising Federation; ANA; Interactive Advertising Bureau; and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBBNP.

