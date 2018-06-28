Digital Advertising Rates Set Unprecedented Highs This Summer

"We are seeing a really opportune time for digital publishers," said Ezoic's head of marketing, Tyler Bishop. "Ad rates are really in a prime spot for those that know how to capitalize on the increased competition in the marketplace. We obviously share the index data publically, but we see even more information internally that points to 2018 being a record-breaking time for digital advertising."

Bishop shared that independent publishers, HomeSnacks and RoadSnacks, were examples of Ezoic publishers included in The Ad Revenue Index that were seeing record uplifts in their monthly earnings.

This year, the Index set a record high in May, then again in June. In past years, the Index only saw records broken on Black Friday (Late November) — a time when ad rates traditionally peak for the year.

"I expect 2018 to continue this trend. There will be a dip as Q3 kicks off because it starts on a weekend and is followed by an American holiday; however, I think we'll see this record rise in ad rates continue through the end of the year. It's a really good time to be a publisher if you have infrastructure and technology in place to capitalize on this unique time in advertising history," Bishop finished.

