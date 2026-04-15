Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development--2026 WIC Asia-Pacific Summit Opens in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by CRI Online:

On the morning of April 13, the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day summit, themed "Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development—Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future Cyberspace", focuses on innovation and technology in the Asia-Pacific region. It aims to transcend geographical boundaries and advance global digital innovation and technological exchange to a new level.

Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development—2026 WIC Asia-Pacific Summit

Nearly 1,000 participants from over 50 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony, including ministerial-level officials, senior representatives of international organizations, diplomatic envoys to China, leading internet enterprises, as well as experts and scholars. Among the speakers were Samuel Migal', Minister of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic; Nahima Díaz, Minister of Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services; John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.; John Higgins CBE, Chair of International AI Governance Association; Victor Huang, Co-founder & Chairman of Manycore Tech; and Wang Yangbin, Chairman of Vobile Group.

The summit features a rich agenda. The Main Forum and the Distinguished Contributors Gala pay tribute to pioneers, innovators, and contributors to the development of the internet, fostering global consensus and pooling collective wisdom. Six forums will be held, focusing on topics including innovation and application of AI agent, digital finance, AI security and governance, AI for better life, digital and intelligent health, and digitalization and dissemination of classical texts.

SOURCE CRI Online