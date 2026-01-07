Digital Asset and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan announce intention to bring USD JPM Coin (JPMD) natively to the Canton Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan , the firm's industry-leading blockchain business unit, today announced their intent to collaborate on the native issuance of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan's deposit token product, JPM Coin (ticker: JPMD) on the Canton Network, a privacy-enabled blockchain network designed for synchronized financial markets.

JPM Coin by Kinexys Digital Payments is the first bank-issued USD-denominated deposit token (ticker: JPMD) and provides institutional clients with the ability to make payments using a digital representation of J.P. Morgan USD deposits on a public distributed ledger. This innovation helps meet the growing demand from both digitally native and traditional firms seeking faster, easier, and more secure money movement on public blockchain infrastructure.

In bringing JPM Coin natively to Canton, Digital Asset and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan are laying the foundation for regulated, interoperable digital money that can move seamlessly across financial markets. With native availability of JPM Coin, institutions using Canton will be able to issue, transfer, and redeem JPMD near-instantly within a secure and synchronized ecosystem.

"This collaboration brings to life the vision of regulated digital cash that can move at the speed of markets," said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset. "By bringing JPM Coin natively to Canton, we're establishing the foundation for modernizing the existing financial rails to facilitate the more efficient flow of capital, bridging traditional finance and digital infrastructure in a way that preserves privacy, compliance, and trust."

Naveen Mallela, Global Co-Head of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, said, "This collaboration moves the industry forward in transacting on public blockchains. JPM Coin delivers the security of bank-issued deposits and settlement, combined with the speed and innovation of 24/7, near real-time blockchain transactions. In bringing JPM Coin on to Canton, we can further increase efficiency and unlock liquidity."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Digital Asset and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan will take a phased approach to the integration throughout 2026. The initial focus will be on establishing the technical and business frameworks necessary to support the issuance, transfer, and near-instant redemption of JPM Coin directly on Canton. The collaboration will also explore additional integrations of other Kinexys Digital Payments products, including J.P. Morgan's Blockchain Deposit Accounts, to expand the offering and capabilities available to Canton ecosystem participants.

About The Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network .

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer one blockchain with privacy, and a founding member of its Canton Foundation, Digital Asset has been a pioneer of this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

