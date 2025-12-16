The Canton Network Announces Intention to Deploy World Liberty Financial's USD1 Stablecoin, Advancing Institutional-Grade Onchain Finance

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Network, the privacy-enabled blockchain purpose-built for regulated financial markets, today announced World Liberty Financial's ("WLFI") intention to deploy its USD1 stablecoin on Canton. This planned integration represents a significant milestone in WLFI's strategy to expand USD1's reach across institutional onchain finance and accelerate adoption among regulated global market participants.

USD1 has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital dollar stablecoins, surpassing a $2 billion market capitalisation. Built to institutional standards, USD1 is a fully reserved, 1:1 redeemable digital asset, backed entirely by short-term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents.

By planning to launch USD1 on the Canton Network, WLFI aims to expand the stablecoin's capabilities into a regulated, interoperable ecosystem designed for global finance. Canton's architecture allows institutions to settle tokenized assets and stablecoins with privacy, control, and compliance, enabling a wide range of high-value financial use cases, including:

Collateralization for derivatives and institutional lending

Instant, cross-border payments with 24/7 settlement

Onchain asset issuance, funding, and redemption

Interoperable onchain financing across institutions and markets

"Institutions around the world, from sovereign entities to global asset managers, are looking for a trusted and purely digital U.S. dollar," said Zak Folkman, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of World Liberty Financial. "Our intention to deploy USD1 on Canton will allow regulated institutions to transact securely and privately while leveraging the programmability and efficiency of blockchain technology. Canton's institutional-grade infrastructure creates an ideal foundation for real-world digital dollar settlement."

"WLFI's move to bring USD1 to Canton highlights the growing demand for compliant, interoperable digital assets within institutional markets," said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director of the Canton Foundation. "Canton's privacy-first architecture enables stablecoins like USD1 to power next-generation financial applications, from intraday repo to digital bond settlement, without compromising regulatory requirements."

About the Canton Network:

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network .

About World Liberty Financial:

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience. WLFI plans to be at the forefront of DeFi, offering an intuitive, robust platform that empowers users to participate actively in the financial future.

About USD1:

USD1 is a stablecoin redeemable on a 1:1 basis for the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD1 is 100% backed by a reserve containing short-term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, and all such reserve assets are held or maintained by BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a South Dakota-chartered trust company ("BitGo Trust"), and/or by BitGo Technologies LLC, a federally registered money services business and state-licensed money transmitter ("BitGo Tech", together with BitGo Trust and their other affiliates, "BitGo"). BitGo issues USD1, and World Liberty Financial, Inc. and its affiliated entities, own the World Liberty Financial USD1 brand and provide certain services. BitGo processes all initial purchases and redemptions of USD1 and provides related technical infrastructure and services.

Contact:

Paul Patella

[email protected]

