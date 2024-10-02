Digital Asset, Euroclear, and The World Gold Council Participate in a Successful Pilot to Tokenize Gilts, Eurobonds, and Gold

Distributed ledger technology serves as the legal record and validates the secured party's control over real-world assets received as collateral in case of counterparty default

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset, a leading provider of blockchain solutions, today announced that it has completed a collaborative initiative to successfully tokenize gilts, Eurobonds, and gold.

Euroclear, The World Gold Council, and global law firm Clifford Chance were among a broad group of pilot participants- which included investors, banks, CCPs, custodians, and a central securities depository. The aim was to demonstrate how tokenized assets on a blockchain can enhance collateral mobility, improve liquidity, and increase transactional efficiency.

The growth and use of gold as a traded asset show no signs of abatement, with the average daily trading volume in 2023 reaching $162 billion worldwide . Sovereign Gilts and Eurobonds offer a deep pool of high-quality liquid assets. As of mid-2023, the total market of Gilts in the UK amounted to nearly GBP 2.4 trillion , with over EUR 12.97 trillion of outstanding Eurobond issuance.

The program, which took place over June and July, involved 27 market participants and used 14 Canton nodes. Five types of cross-application transactions were connected using eleven distributed applications, including six registry apps and five margin apps, with 500 transactions completed. The collaboration demonstrated the ability to create a digital twin of these previously immobile real-world assets (RWAs) and use those tokenized assets as collateral in atomic, real-time transactions.

Olivier Grimonpont, Head of Product Management, Market Liquidity, Euroclear said, "We recognise the immense value in industry experimentation to showcase the advantages of DLT for the market. As we strive to deliver even better and faster collateral mobilisation for our clients, digital technologies like DLT will be key enablers for us to achieve this."

"This signals another step forward in the development and adoption of tokenized assets in collateral management, creating a more mobile operating model across different parties," said Kelly Mathieson, Chief Business Development Officer at Digital Asset. "Our work with the pilot participants has demonstrated that tokenized assets can be used with immediate effect to meet intraday margin calls outside of normal settlement cycles, processing times, and time zones. It also demonstrated how the ledger can serve as the legal record and has validated the secured party's control over the digital twin and real-world assets received as margin or collateral in the event of a counterparty default."

"By digitising gold, we can overcome the perceived restrictions on moving and storing the physical metal, enabling this high-quality asset to be mobilized and used seamlessly within financial markets," said Mike Oswin, Global Head of Market Structure and Innovation at the World Gold Council. "To achieve this, the tokenization process must be able to specify a Standard Gold Unit (SGU)™ that represents and transfers the monetary value of an agreed amount of pure gold. An attributes record can be created as a secondary token that will maintain details of the gold bars collateralized in the ecosystem. This would enable all physical gold of trusted integrity to be utilised as financial collateral, irrespective of its physical attributes and location."

Clifford Chance, who observed the pilot, offered this opinion on the legal implications of utilizing a digital twin of a real-world asset:

"With certain approaches and platforms, a digital twin is not a separate asset and so the impact for master agreements, trading relationships, close-out processes, and valuation approaches are minimised, but it is always important to ensure the digital twin is catered for and reflected into existing product and platform documentation. As an operational and record-keeping tool rather than an asset, some of the legal and regulatory issues can be reduced while avoiding extensive surgery or a wholesale reset of established product and asset documentation," said Paul Landless, Co-Head of Fintech and a Tech Group Leader at Clifford Chance.

The initiative builds on the successful Canton Network Pilot earlier this year , which established the foundation for composable applications across a global economic network. Several projects, including the recently announced tokenized US Treasuries Pilot, are exploring more targeted use cases in response to participants' requests.

Digital Asset provided the necessary infrastructure, applications, and connectivity for market participants to test complex business scenarios. A series of independent Canton blockchains used the Global Synchronizer to interoperate and execute atomic transactions. Participants remained in complete control of their permissions, exposures, and interactions.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the financial industry's first and only public chain that can achieve on-chain privacy, control, and interoperability, making it the most suitable network for institutional assets. The Network launched for testing with the participation of a group of leading financial institutions, infrastructure providers, technology firms, and consultants in August 2023. Initially built upon Digital Asset's technology, the Network's controls, governance, and app development have been open-sourced and decentralized to be managed by all participants, with the goal of fostering greater innovation and Network utility.

The Canton Network's design overcomes the shortfalls of existing blockchain networks by enabling previously siloed systems in finance to become interoperable and synchronized in ways that had been impossible before. Offering the privacy and controls required for highly regulated organizations, the Canton Network creates a safe environment in which assets, data, and cash can move freely across applications in real-time, unlocking new efficiencies and powering innovation.

