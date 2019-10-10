Digital Badges: Analysis, Insights & Opportunities Into the World Market (2019-2025)
Oct 10, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Badges - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Badges market worldwide is projected to grow by US$215 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 20.4%.
Virtual Badges, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$88.9 Million by the year 2025, Virtual Badges will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Virtual Badges will reach a market size of US$7.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Accredible
- Accreditrust Technologies LLC (TrueCred)
- Badge List
- Badgecraft UAB
- Basno Inc.
- Be Badges
- Bestr
- Concentric Sky Inc.
- Credly Inc.
- Discendum Oy
- Ebizon
- Forall Systems Inc.
- LearningTimes LLC.
- Nocti Business Solutions
- Portfolium Inc.
- Professional Examination Service
- Youtopia Inc.
