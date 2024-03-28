Digital Banking Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

28 Mar, 2024, 18:30 ET
The global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corporate Banking segment is estimated at 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits
- More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Banking Adoption
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains Popularity
- Mobile Banking: A Primer
- Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger
- Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments
- Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
- The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
- Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse Confidence in Digital Banking
- Here's How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial Institutions is Getting Bigger
- Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector
- Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic Modes of Payment
- Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking
- Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger
- Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry
- Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
- Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain
- Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks
- Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking Activities
- Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?
The report focuses on 222 key players in the market.
A selection of the featured companies include:
- Bank of America, N.A.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
- [24]7.ai, Inc.
- AlSego
- Alkami Technology
- Beluga Pay
- Blockchain Worx
- Airfox, Inc.
- AIZEN Global
- B at Clydesdale Bank
- Bankera
- Bankiom
- CardAlpha
- Bitwala
- Apiax
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Digital Banking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Digital Banking
- Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking
- Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
IV. COMPETITION
