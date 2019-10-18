Digital Banking Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$2 Billion
Oct 18, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Banking - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Banking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.3 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Banking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$104.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Banking will reach a market size of US$458.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$337.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
- Ally Financial Inc.
- Backbase USA Inc.
- Capital Banking Solutions
- CR2
- Digiliti Money, Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- Kony, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Technisys
- Temenos Headquarters SA
- TRG Mobilearth Inc.
- Urban FT
