Digital Business Networks Alliance Appoints Dolf Kars as Chair

The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), a nonprofit organization that serves as the overseeing entity of the U.S. open Exchange Framework, today announced Dolf Kars has been appointed as the its new Chair.

In this new role, Kars will be responsible for presiding over the board's activities, actively managing the business of the organization and its membership, leading the strategic development of the alliance and coordinating with the shared services organization in the effective maintenance and delivery of the Exchange Framework.

"I'm excited to lead the next chapter of the DBNAlliance and drive our mission forward," said Dolf Kars, Chair of the DBNAlliance. "As we continue to help accelerate e-invoicing adoption in the United States, we're committed to making the exchange of business-to-business documents smooth and frictionless, eliminating all the obstacles and inefficiencies that businesses are experiencing with traditional invoicing methods."

In addition to leading the DBNAlliance, Kars is also CCO & Founder of Storecove, a global e-invoicing service provider. He previously served as Chair of the Membership & Adoption committee for the DBNAlliance. Kars succeeds Chris Welsh, who led the DBNAlliance as its founding Chair.

Today, the DBNAlliance has members from all over the world and is still actively recruiting new members. Companies interested in connecting to the exchange framework can do so through a DBNAlliance service provider. To learn more about how your organization can join the open exchange network, click here .

About the Digital Business Networks Alliance

The Digital Business Networks Alliance is an independent, tax-exempt company (501(c)6) that oversees the B2B e-document exchange network in North America. The Digital Business Networks Alliance's goal is to simplify and secure the delivery of electronic business documents between service providers and businesses. The Digital Business Networks Alliance accomplishes this by leveraging a highly secure exchange network based on a set of open, non-proprietary technical standards and policies that allow businesses to discover and deliver data virtually to one another. For more information, visit https://www.dbnalliance.org/ .

