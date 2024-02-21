Digital Content Services Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2024: New Revenue Opportunities in the Digital Advertising Ecosystem

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Digital Content Services, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increase in global internet users, internet traffic, active social media users, and unique mobile phone users is driving digital content growth. In 2023, the industry grew in new global internet users, new active social media users, and unique mobile phone users. By the end of 2023, around two-thirds of the world's population was estimated to be using the internet. With high-speed connectivity bringing billions of people online, digital content and services increasingly drive the global economy. This momentum is expected to sustain due to the rise of internet connectivity, the natural need for individuals to connect with others and general technological improvements.

Globally, people conduct more activities online than ever before, such as watching videos, interacting on social media applications, shopping, and playing video games. This study compiles 10 growth opportunities digital content service providers can focus on in 2024 to thrive in this dynamic and competitive landscape. These growth opportunities result from aggregated input from the Digital Content Services research teams across different global regions. Businesses seeking to understand the evolving dynamics of this growing industry will benefit from this information. The publisher also lists Growth Accelerators or companies at the forefront of driving growth in their respective industries.

These companies accelerate growth by continuously innovating and creating new technologies, solutions, platforms, business models, or strategies that serve ever-evolving customer needs. These companies are also best positioned to expand market growth by strategically broadening and/or enhancing their product portfolio.

The Digital Content Services program has a future-facing mandate to examine evolving digital content services delivered over the Internet. Our practice area examines emerging topics and dynamic markets that represent the crucial touchstones of the digital landscape.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

  • Growth Opportunity 1: VR/AR-MR will Continue to Grow
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Generative AI will Find Real Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Metaverse Concepts will be Refined
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Ad-supported Video Streaming is Pushing the Market Forward
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Enterprises Need Video Platform Help
  • Growth Opportunity 6: New Revenue Opportunities in the Digital Advertising Ecosystem
  • Growth Opportunity 7: Edge Evolution will Drive Performance
  • Growth Opportunity 8: Social Gaming and New Technologies are Reshaping the Video Gaming Market
  • Growth Opportunity 9: CPQ Solutions are Helping Enterprises Navigate Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions
  • Growth Opportunity 10: Efficiency and Sustainability Efforts Needed to Meet Consumer Expectations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm6utn

