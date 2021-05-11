Digital Curriculum Provider Hosts No Cost Virtual Summit for Schools
May 11, 2021, 07:35 ET
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, North America's largest provider of digital curriculum for electives and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for grades 6-12, announces their 2nd annual Virtual Summit for schools. This no cost event takes place Friday, May 21st through Saturday May 22nd. The Virtual Summit is open to all schools and offers them a unique opportunity to support their teachers who are new to digital curriculum or want to learn the most effective features, tools, and strategies to support equity and access. This includes identifying students at risk or those who need opportunities for acceleration. Teachers will learn how to access rich data insights, support IEP or 504 accommodations, develop 21st century skills, and offer literacy and language translations tools.
"Last year we offered our virtual summit in May and it was a resounding success with over 4000 participants. Many schools sent their entire teaching staff and appreciated the opportunity to learn from educators who had been implementing a digital curriculum for many years. Our focus was to make navigation and access to the summit sessions easy for everyone, and that's the plan again this year." said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development at eDynamic Learning.
Inspirational keynote speaker, Angela Maiers will kick off the event and remind educators why they are essential to student success through her "You Matter" message. The Virtual Summit will offer three session styles: networking, learn, and hands-on. Topic threads include:
- Student Engagement
- Equity & Access
- Customization & Personalization
- Digital Strategies & Leadership
- Work-based Learning & Industry Certifications
- CTE for College and/or Career Readiness
Along with 23 school partners presenting in sessions, eDynamic Learning has invited other innovative companies to participate and offer sessions including Google, Transeo, Knowledge Matters, CareerCraft, Certiport, Proximity Learning, and Whole Student Learning.
On Saturday, May 22nd the Career Compass Teacher Awards virtual ceremony will take place live at the summit at noon eastern time where 20 teacher finalists will be honored and eight will be named the winner in their respective categories. All finalists will receive amazing prizes, and the eight winning teachers will receive a $5,000 curriculum grant for their classes, a personal laptop, a professional development session and other exciting prizes.
"As we head into summer and back to school, our goal is to give teachers and administrators new tools, ideas, strategies, and practical hands-on experiences to ease their challenges in this unprecedented time. The virtual conference will be truly unique as teachers will be given access to the digital curriculum to go hands-on and learn. We think they'll really love it. We truly value our partnerships with schools and work to continually meet their needs and assist them in any way possible." said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning.
About eDynamic Learning
With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective digital curriculum. Offering over 200 courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware offers schools a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons, discussions, assessments, projects and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com
