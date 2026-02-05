Maritime Industrial Base Program Funds Learning Blade for All Ohio Schools and Districts

New Partnership Expands STEM and Career Exploration Opportunities Across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is funding statewide access to Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic, for all Ohio schools and districts. The initiative ensures every Ohio student in grades 5–9 can access more than 500 interactive lessons and hands-on resources introducing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), computer science, and advanced manufacturing.

The announcement follows Ohio's decision to end exemptions for Career-Based Learning requirements, meaning all students must now complete coursework or experiences to meet graduation standards. Learning Blade provides a funded option for this. Through this partnership, Learning Blade also joined forces with the Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA) to strengthen connections with educators across the state. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the nation's workforce by inspiring students early with exposure to high-demand industries. Through Learning Blade's engaging platform, Ohio students will be able to explore maritime missions such as "Beneath the Waves," and the newest "Assemble the Fleet", arriving in January of 2026, which immerses learners in the real-world skills and careers behind building ships, while connecting them more closely to the broader US Navy mission. To fill the workforce gap required to secure our nation, MIB has worked to expose students across the country to STEM education focused on maritime careers.

"Students can't be what they can't see," said Joshua Sneideman, Vice President of Learning Blade. "Thanks to the support of the Maritime Industrial Base Program, Ohio students will now have the chance to see themselves in future high-tech manufacturing careers that sustain our national security and drive innovation in our economy."

"In the classroom, students often ask, 'When am I going to need this in real life?'" said Dr. Carrie Curtis, Education Lead, MIB Program. "Learning Blade's mission-driven approach bridges academic gaps by integrating real-world applications that connect directly to high-demand industries like those found in Ohio. At a pivotal stage in their personal growth, students are exposed to emerging technologies and career possibilities, allowing them to take charge of their educational paths moving forward. This strategy is essential for ensuring our nation remains competitive and ready to meet future workforce needs."

Ohio joins a growing list of states where Learning Blade is helping students build career awareness, workforce readiness skills, and confidence in pursuing STEM pathways. By providing statewide access to this platform, the MIB Program is empowering educators to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunities that build pathways into the nation's maritime workforce. To access your free account, teachers can go to learningblade.com/states .

About Maritime Industrial Base

The U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is revitalizing America's shipbuilding and sustainment industrial base to ensure the Navy can build, maintain, and modernize its fleet. The program focuses on three key areas, Workforce Development, Supply Chain Resilience, and Advanced Manufacturing, to strengthen the nation's ability to build submarines, aircraft carriers, and surface ships that support maritime defense and deterrence.

About Learning Blade, Powered by eDynamic Learning

Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, provides online tools that introduce students in grades 5–9 to STEM, computer science, and career opportunities through interactive missions and modules. Aligned to academic standards and designed to spark early career interest, Learning Blade's resources help students envision themselves in high-demand, high-wage careers.

