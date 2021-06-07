Digital Dealership System Approved as Stellantis MarketCenter Supplier

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Dealership System (DDS), leaders in dealer screen marketing, announced its addition as the newest MarketCenter supplier supporting Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, and Fiat dealerships.

With over 1,000 installations completed throughout the United States, Digital Dealership System pre-integrated software enables ingenious messaging on digital signage and kiosks in real-time to distinguish the in-store customer experience, close more sales, produce double-digit service revenue growth and increase dealership profits. With stadium-grade screen management, DDS can source from any hardware provider best-suited for each dealership's needs and support customizable content across the showroom, customer lounge, service lane, in addition to leaderboards and kiosks.

"Digital Dealership System provides dealers with the opportunity to increase service revenue and closing ratios by personalizing the customer experience through screen technology," said Todd Katcher, founder of Digital Dealership System. "We are proud to be a part of MarketCenter and look forward to servicing our dealer partners."

As a MarketCenter supplier, Digital Dealer System offers Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram, Fiat U.S. dealers competitive pricing through Stellantis' MarketCenter within the DealerConnect portal.



ABOUT DIGITAL DEALERSHIP SYSTEM

Established in 2008, Digital Dealership System is the premium digital sign solution for the modern dealership. Digital Dealership System believes that dealers that invest in the in-store experience separate themselves from the competition by creating memorable experiences, giving dealers the most advanced, easy-to-use digital sign solution in the industry. Their expertise is widely known in the $100M/year dealership screen market, with over 1000 installations completed across the United States.

For more information, visit digitaldealershipsystem.com/marketcenter

SOURCE Telemetry

Related Links

http://www.telemetryagency.com

