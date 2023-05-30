Telemetry and Bureau Highlight the Emotional Core of Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan's Memorial Day: "Restoring Valor Project"

The two Detroit-based agencies highlight a harmonious blend of altruism, emotion, history, and reflection in elevating Paul Davis franchisee's Memorial Day tribute to his father.

NOVI, Mich., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Michigan-based integrated communications and content forward agencies, Telemetry and Bureau , have forged a strategic partnership to bring attention to the poignant " Restoring Valor Project " – a Memorial Day initiative launched by Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan that combines the commitment to the restoration of cherished memorabilia with the altruism of volunteering in support of our veterans, highlighting a touching tribute from a son to his late veteran father.

Produced by Telemetry and Bureau and conceived in collaboration with Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan, the "Restoring Valor Project" visually documents Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan's volunteer-based initiative on behalf of Plymouth-based VFW Post 6695 to restore and protect their precious archived military memorabilia. These tangible reminders of veterans' sacrifices and bravery, including uniforms, medals, and photographs, among others, will be displayed at Post 6695, preserving their stories for future generations.

"The synergy between Telemetry and Bureau Detroit is rooted in our shared commitment to storytelling," said Craig Daitch, founder of Telemetry. "For the 'Restoring Valor Project,' we have harnessed this power to portray the deep respect that Brian Thomas, CEO of Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan, holds for our veterans, exemplifying what happens when you can harness the power of social purpose into social movements."

In addition to its reflective storytelling, the project showcases Paul Davis Restoration's technical capabilities. The team utilized advanced techniques such as ultrasonic cleaning to restore the historic memorabilia meticulously.

"Telemetry and Bureau are outstanding partners, "said Thomas.. "I have over 20 years of commercial content production in my background, and I would recommend them to any of my former colleagues. Their prowess in content development truly brought the emotion of the 'Restoring Valor Project' to the forefront."

By focusing on the profound sentiment behind the "Restoring Valor Project," Telemetry and Bureau demonstrate their dedication to projects beyond business – projects that make a significant difference in the community.

"Bringing the 'Restoring Valor Project' to life required us to strike a harmony between altruism and art," said Anthony Morrow, founder of Bureau. 'By channeling our creativity and focusing on the cause, we were able to honor the profound sacrifices of veterans in a meaningful, visually impactful way.".

"Opportunities to help companies such as Paul Davis of East Michigan build a platform around an authentic moment by helping their community makes our jobs easy," said Daitch. "We couldn't have been more honored to bring this project to fruition. Telemetry and Bureau are profoundly moved by the stories and sacrifices of our veterans, and it has been a privilege to contribute to a project that highlights their valor and service."

To view "Restoring Valor," please visit Paul Davis of East Michigan's YouTube channel .

ABOUT TELEMETRY

Established in 2020, Telemetry brings leadership, vision, and strategy to clients seeking a fresh approach to communications. By creating a more powerful approach to multi-platform storytelling, Telemetry enables our clients to find their brand voice, resonating with an ever-evolving audience. Learn more at www.telemetryagency.com .

ABOUT BUREAU

Bureau is a Detroit-based creative content agency. Savvy, spirited, and battle-tested, the company has propelled brands via engaging content marketing since 2012. Bureau prides itself on being an agile and specialized boutique outfit with a core focus on Branding + Strategy, Photography, Video Production, Social Media Management + Storytelling, and Podcast Development. To learn more visit www.bureaudetroit.com

