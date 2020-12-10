Digital Defense Inc. Pledges $5,000 to PenFed Foundation in Support of Military Community

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Defense, Inc., a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, today announced it will match all donations up to $5,000 to the PenFed Foundation, Dec. 10 – Dec. 15, as part of a social media campaign in support of the military community. The donations will be used by the PenFed Foundation to provide members of the military community with emergency financial assistance, help veterans achieve the dream of home ownership and support investments in veteran entrepreneurs.

"We are grateful for the generosity of the Digital Defense team as we continue to support the military community during these challenging times," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson, Jr. "This timely donation will be used to further the Foundation's vision of service members being able to serve our nation free of financial worry and veterans living with a strong financial future."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

In March 2020, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program providing emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. To date, over 1,100 military families have been helped with COVID-19 emergency financial relief since March 17.

"Digital Defense applauds the work that the PenFed Foundation is doing to support military families across the country, especially during a time when there is an increased need for assistance," said Larry Hurtado, president and CEO of Digital Defense. "The military is an integral part of our community, and we are fortunate to have many veteran employees whose experience in their service roles is invaluable in helping our client oganizations defend against cyber attacks. We are pleased to partner with PenFed in giving back to the service members and veterans who safeguard our nation."

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense's innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company's security awareness training, promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.

Visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

Related Links

http://www.penfedfoundation.org

