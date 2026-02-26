Digital Dentistry Market Growing at 9.62% CAGR to 2031 as Restorative Dentistry Held 34.54% Share in 2025, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Mordor Intelligence report, the digital dentistry market size is anticipated to grow from USD 9.61 billion in 2025 to USD 10.53 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach USD 16.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.62% during the 2026–2031 period. The growth is driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing adoption of computer-aided design and manufacturing systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D imaging solutions. The market is expanding as dental professionals transition from conventional workflows to fully integrated digital systems that enhance diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficiency, and patient experience.

The digital dentistry market growth is closely linked to rising demand for cosmetic and restorative dental procedures, increasing awareness of oral health, and the need for minimally invasive treatment approaches. As dental clinics and laboratories seek faster turnaround times and greater procedural precision, technologies such as chairside CAD/CAM systems and digital impression tools are becoming essential components of modern dental practice.

Digital Dentistry Market Share by Region

North America represents a leading share of the digital dentistry market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption rates, and strong presence of leading dental technology providers. The region continues to see steady investments in digital imaging, 3D printing, and AI-enabled treatment planning systems.

Europe holds a significant market share, driven by increasing dental expenditure, rising demand for aesthetic dentistry, and expanding integration of digital solutions in clinical workflows.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of advanced dental technologies in developing economies.

Digital Dentistry Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of CAD/CAM Systems: Dental clinics and laboratories are increasingly implementing CAD/CAM technology to improve precision in crowns, bridges, implants, and orthodontic appliances, enabling streamlined workflows and same-day restorations.

Advancements in 3D Imaging and Intraoral Scanning: The integration of cone beam computed tomography and digital scanners is enhancing diagnostic capabilities and reducing reliance on traditional impression methods, improving patient comfort and treatment outcomes.

Digital Dentistry Industry Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

  • Instrument
    • Imaging Systems
  • Intra-Oral Scanners
  • CBCT & Digital X-Ray
    • CAD/CAM Systems
  • Chairside Systems
  • Laboratory Systems
    • 3-D Printing Equipment
    • Milling Machines
    • Dental Software
    • Sensors & IoT Devices
    • Accessories & Services
  • Consumables 

By Specialty 

  • Restorative Dentistry
  • Prosthodontics
  • Orthodontics
  • Implantology
  • Endodontics
  • Periodontics

By End User 

  • Dental Clinics
  • Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Hospitals
  • Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America 

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-dentistry-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Digital Dentistry Market Competitive Outlook

The digital dentistry market features established dental equipment manufacturers and emerging technology innovators focusing on enhancing workflow efficiency, expanding digital ecosystems, and integrating artificial intelligence into diagnostic and treatment planning tools. Market participants are investing in advanced imaging systems, cloud-based software platforms, and 3D printing technologies to strengthen their competitive positioning and meet evolving clinical demands.

Digital Dentistry Companies

  • 3Shape A/S
  • Align Technology, Inc.
  • Carestream Dental LLC
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • GC Corporation
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Planmeca Oy
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. 

