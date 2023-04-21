Digital Diagnostics Expands to Lab Settings Increasing Access to Care

Pilot Program Aims to Bring High-Quality Diagnostics to People with Diabetes

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diagnostics, a leading artificial intelligence diagnostic health care company, announced its expansion into lab settings in the southeast region of the United States. The company's flagship product, LumineticsCore™ formerly IDx-DR , is now available in nine Labcorp patient service centers (PSCs) in Alabama providing access to care for people with diabetes through the initial market launch of the De Novo FDA-cleared autonomous artificial intelligence diagnostic system. LumineticsCore is FDA cleared to detect diabetic retinopathy during a patient encounter by analyzing retinal images for signs of disease without the need for a specialist to interpret the images.

Digital Diagnostics is committed to creating artificial intelligence (AI) systems that are free of racial, ethnic and other undesirable biases that also enhance the patient and provider experience by bringing high-quality AI diagnosis to the point-of-care. In collaboration with Labcorp, they have launched diabetic retinopathy exams at Labcorp PSCs in Alabama, improving access and reducing a gap in care for many patients and providers. Patients can visit one of the nine Labcorp PSC locations for other lab testing – like an A1c blood draw - and also take the LumineticsCore diabetic retinopathy exam in the same visit when ordered by their care provider.

The LumineticsCore exam is the first and only pairing of autonomous AI with a laboratory service center setting. LumineticsCore will be integrated into Labcorp's existing IT infrastructure without an additional technical lift. The eye exam, which is for people living with diabetes, is ordered by physicians through, and with results delivered to, their electronic medical record system similar to other Labcorp tests. This diabetic retina exam is tailored for those with diabetes to prevent visual loss and blindness but does not replace the 8-point eye exam.

"This strategic relationship with Labcorp to bring LumineticsCore to their patient service centers aligns with their mission to improve health and improve lives," said Digital Diagnostics' co-founder, president and chief operating officer, Seth Rainford. "Offering this important exam in locations that are easily accessible, coupled with our mission to work with the health care ecosystem, furthers our collective goal of improving patient outcomes."

"We are always seeking innovative ways to bring convenient care to our patients and providers," said Lenny Monsour, senior vice president of Labcorp Diagnostic's Southeast Division. "Working with Digital Diagnostics allows us to offer an expanded set of services to our patients, while empowering our providers with more ways to serve the health care needs of their local communities."

The LumineticsCore test can be performed at one of the Labcorp PSCs listed below. After a provider places an order for the LumineticsCore exam, we recommend scheduling an appointment for "routine labwork" at either labcorp.com or via the Labcorp Patient® portal for the exam. Additional laboratory tests can also be scheduled during the same visit.

Initial LumineticsCore launch site locations:

301 Governors Dr. Sw, Ste 110, Huntsville, AL 35801

35801 333 Whitesport Dr. Sw, Ste 202, Huntsville, AL 35801

35801 615 Mynatt St. Sw, Ste C, Hartselle, AL 35640

35640 1890 AL Hwy 157 Pob 11 220b , Cullman AL 35058

, 35058 1701 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207

36207 790 Montclair Rd., Ste 120, Birmingham, AL 35213

35213 209 W Spring St., Ste 201, Sylacauga, AL 35150

35150 919 Plantation Blvd, Fairhope, AL 36532

36532 1851 North McKenzie St., Ste 102, Foley, AL 36535

To learn more about the LumineticsCore exam, visit www.digitaldiagnostics.com/products/ . The site locations listed above are subject to change without notice and qualified prospect users can contact [email protected] for more information.

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of global health care through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led by him and co-founders John Bertrand and Seth Rainford.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous and assistive AI technology that is free of bias to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing health care and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, provider organizations, regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of health care AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

