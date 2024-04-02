DIGITAL DIAGNOSTICS NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN, KURT BLASENA, AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Digital Healthcare Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Help Advance AI Diagnostics

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Diagnostics – creator of LumineticsCore™, the FDA De Novo cleared, fully autonomous AI system for the diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy, announces healthcare industry veteran, Kurt Blasena as its Chief Commercial Officer. Blasena joins the executive leadership team in the newly created Chief Commercial Officer role with a commitment to improving health equity and care quality through technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process that is free of racial and ethnic bias.

"I'm excited to join Digital Diagnostics at this pivotal time of growth in the healthcare AI industry," said Blasena. "What attracted me to the company is its focus on providing access to equitable care, fostering strong corporate culture, and prioritizing bringing AI to market in a way that positively impacts patient outcomes and the healthcare organizations they serve. Digital Diagnostics has a proven track record in the diabetes market and a strong vision for what is to come in the industry."

Digital Diagnostics announces healthcare industry veteran, Kurt Blasena, as its Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

Blasena is a seasoned leader who excels at attracting and developing talented teams with a history of delivering results and scaling revenue from a start-up stage to +$200 million. Blasena has a passion for increasing access and quality in healthcare and has extensive experience in leading commercial organizations focused on digital health, artificial intelligence, and SaaS. His business acumen and expertise in building high-performing sales and marketing teams and his leadership of SaaS companies through rapid expansion has led to transformational revenue growth. Most recently, Blasena served as Chief Revenue Officer of Viz.ai leading highly effective commercial teams to scale the business.

"I am pleased to welcome Kurt to Digital Diagnostics. In this newly formed role, his more than 20 years of healthtech experience will help propel and strengthen our position in the market," said Digital Diagnostics' CEO, John Bertrand. "His expertise, creativity, and leadership in digital health will continue to drive the work we are doing to transform the affordability, accessibility, equity, and quality of patient care. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue advancing AI in healthcare."

Digital Diagnostics has accomplished significant growth in recent years including a $75M Series B funding round, global expansion and commercialization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, obtaining a national rate for reimbursement of its flagship medical device, publishing the first randomized clinical trial of autonomous AI proving better patient outcomes and productivity, and publishing several peer reviewed publications and real-world evidence case studies.

"Kurt brings extensive knowledge and leadership to the company and I'm confident he will help launch Digital Diagnostics into the next frontier of growth," remarked Sarah Tibesar, Chief Operating Officer who was promoted mid-2023 to lead the Company's strategic operations. "Our foundational principles of groundbreaking innovation rooted in health equity and access to care have been proven in the past several years, and now is an excellent time for someone of Kurt's caliber to join Digital Diagnostics, bringing new perspective that will continue to enhance the Company's commercial position in the market."

To learn more about the executive leadership team at Digital Diagnostics, please visit digitaldiagnostics.com/about/leadership/

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of global healthcare through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led by him and co-founder and CEO, John Bertrand.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous and assistive AI technology that is free of bias to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, provider organizations, regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of healthcare AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

SOURCE Digital Diagnostics