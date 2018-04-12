Digital Divas event at Eastern Michigan University offers more than 600 area high school girls a glimpse into the great possibilities of STEM-based careers

The one-day conference gives young women the chance to connect with and learn from individuals in STEM careers. The event consists of guest speakers and breakout sessions for hands-on learning.

The conference will feature U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell as the guest speaker, and Neetu Seth, president and CEO of NITS Solutions, as the keynote speaker.

Sessions feature STEM learning activities as well as networking with professional women and EMU students who will lead hands-on workshops. The session topics range from creating your own mobile app to an unmanned drone sector and beyond.

The event currently has more than 600 young women from high schools all over Southeast Michigan slated to attend.

"For every 100 jobs in IT, information assurance and cyber security, only 12 are filled by women," said Bia Hamed, student services coordinator at EMU and organizer of the event. "This one-day conference is designed to encourage young women to consider technology-based careers while giving them an opportunity to meet and network with women in the industry as well as EMU professors and students."

For more information about the upcoming conference or to learn more about Digital Divas, visit the Digital Divas website.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest university in Michigan. It currently serves 22,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Human Services; Technology, and its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

