Eastern Michigan University professor preserves stories of female journalists who covered COVID-19 pandemic worldwide

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists remained on the front lines, informing the public with every developing news angle. But who were the reporters behind these critical stories? You Li, associate professor of journalism at Eastern Michigan University, aims to spotlight the contributions of female journalists through her new oral history project, now available at EMU .

Li began reflecting on the personal sacrifices of journalists during her visit to her critically ill mother in China at the height of the pandemic. During a month-long quarantine, Li analyzed solutions journalism's pandemic coverage in 25 countries and regions. This research project inspired her to further explore the challenges faced by women journalists during the global crisis.

"I'd like to raise awareness of the contributions and sacrifices made by women journalists who reported the pandemic," said Li. "I wanted to do something to honor and make sense of that unprecedented period in our lives."

The oral history project features 33 women journalists from 25 countries and regions identified by the Coalition for Women in Journalism. These women, representing freelancers as well as staff journalists from major outlets like The New York Times and the Associated Press, shared their unique stories of covering the pandemic while managing loss, isolation, and professional inequities.

Among them is Indian journalist Ankita Kumar, who reported from the slums of Gurugram and on cremation urn workers, all while grieving the loss of a family member.

Chinese video journalist Beimeng Fu produced award-winning documentaries from her apartment during Shanghai's two-month total lockdown. Australian journalist Megan Clement crossed three continents and endured four quarantines and a loss of a family member, all while continuing to report on the mismanagement of quarantine protocols.

Li's project also highlights the gender inequities women journalists face, including increased caregiving responsibilities and less pay and recognition than their male counterparts. However, despite these challenges, the pandemic opened new doors for many women journalists, leading to career advancements and expanded reporting on diverse topics, such as marginalized communities and women's issues.

Li believes that the collection of oral stories can serve generations for years to come.

"I'd like the next generation to learn about what we went through during the pandemic, remember and reflect on those losses and gains, and remain resilient and hopeful when they have to endure hardships in life," said Li. "I'd like them to appreciate what journalists had to go through to bring news to them, recognize the challenges and contributions of women journalists, and eventually help resolve some of the gender inequality we see in society and industry."

The collection is titled "Collective Memories of Women Journalists

in COVID-19" and is available via the University Archive Digital Commons at this link .

