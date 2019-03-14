Digital Door Lock Systems - Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2024: Favourable Governments Initiatives to Develop Smart Cities Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Door Lock System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global digital door lock system market to grow with a CAGR of 31.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing Conception of Home Automation

Advancement in Technology

Rising Demand for Efficient and Cost-Effective Digital Door

Restraints

Less Adaptability of System

Opportunities

Governments Initiatives to Develop Smart Cities

Study Coverage

The study on digital door lock system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global digital door lock system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on digital door lock system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital door lock system market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital door lock system market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital door lock system market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital door lock system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital door lock system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Digital Door Lock System Market Highlights

2.2. Digital Door Lock System Market Projection

2.3. Digital Door Lock System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Digital Door Lock System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Door Lock System Market



4. Digital Door Lock System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Type

5.1. Biometrics

5.2. Keypad Locks

5.3. RFID Locks



6. Global Digital Door Lock System Market by End User

6.1. Government

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Residential



7. Global Digital Door Lock System Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Door Lock System Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. ASSA ABLOY Group

8.2.1.1. Overview

8.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

8.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.3. Safewise

8.2.4. Kwikset

8.2.5. Samsung SDS

8.2.6. Godrej

8.2.7. Honeywell International Inc.

8.2.8. Siemens AG

8.2.9. Hitachi Ltd.

8.2.10. dormakaba Group



