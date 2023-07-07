Digital Dose Inhalers Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030: Respiratory Care Domain Perfectly Ripe for Adoption of Digital Devices

07 Jul, 2023, 22:15 ET
The "Digital Dose Inhalers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Dose Inhalers estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metered Dose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Digital Dose Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 10.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Cipla Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lupin Ltd.
- Novartis International AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Highlights Critical Significance of Digital Dose Inhalers
- Ongoing Studies Exploring Use of Inhalers-based Therapies to Treat COVID-19
- COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with Inhaler-based Drug Regime
- Pandemic Accelerates Transition to pMDIs with VHCs
- Research Shows Asthma Drug to be Effective in Treating COVID-19
- Competitive Scenario
- Digital Dose Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook: High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Keeps Digital Dose Inhalers Market in Hale & Hearty Condition
- World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Asthma, COPD, and Other Applications
- Salient Growth Drivers
- Analysis by Product: Metered Dose Inhalers Occupy Commanding Share
- World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, and Dry Powder Inhalers
- Analysis by Type of Medication: Branded Medications Segment Hold Major Share
- World Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Type of Medication (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Branded, and Generic
- Regional Analysis: North America to Retain Leadership Position in Digital Dose Inhalers Market
- Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021E & 2027P)
- Global Market for Digital Dose Inhalers - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- An Introduction to Digital Dose Inhalers - Smart Aids to Manage Dose Delivery for Respiratory Conditions
- Digital Inhaler Health Platforms
- Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)
- Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Inhalers: A Significant Leap Forward for Respiratory Disease Management
- Asthma & Respiratory Management as Twin Goals for Digital Technology
- Respiratory Care Domain Perfectly Ripe for Adoption of Digital Devices
- Healthcare Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
- Digital Dose Inhaler Technology Sees Proliferation of IoT
- Advantages of the IoT-Enabled Digital Dose Inhaler
- Market to Gain from Ongoing R&D Emphasis on Advanced Treatments for Pulmonary Diseases
- Established Role of Inhaler Therapy in Respiratory Care Augurs Well
- Growing Prevalence of Asthma Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Role of Respiratory Inhalers in Asthma
- Asthma Rescue Inhalers Medications
- Asthma Long-Term Medications
- Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Supports Growth
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Age
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Gender
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Race/Ethnicity
- Slew of Smart Digital Technology & Tools for Asthma Care
- Mounting Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Digital Dose Inhaler Technology
- COPD Stats
- Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group
- Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries
- Global Cost of Respiratory Therapy by Disease (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Therapy Costs for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Others
- Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Make Big Gains
- Green Thumbs Up with Rising Uptake of Dry Powder Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers Continue to Exhibit Sustained Growth Momentum
- Smart Inhalers Come to the Fore
- Smart Inhalers Strike Right Chord with Medication Adherence Application
- Artificial Intelligence Plays Significant Role in Automation and Improving Outcomes
- Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021
- Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler Technology
- New HME Method to Augment Inhaler Technology
- 3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing
- Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Respiratory Devices and Inhalers
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (In %) for 2020
- World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Vulnerability of Growing Geriatric Population to Respiratory Diseases Enhances Prospects for Digital Inhalers
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z62hqg
